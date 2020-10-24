Cal Fire reports Pope fire ignited in Napa County, east of St. Helena

A 67-acre wildland fire that broke out in a rural area of Napa County drew a heavy firefighting response that included several aircraft Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, named the Pope fire, was reported in the area of Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St. Helena and Angwin. It was 50% contained as of 7:10 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted.

Cal Fire sent its first crews to the blaze just before 4 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

The Pope fire was located just west of the Hennessey fire burn scar north of Lake Hennessey, Powers said. It’s burning through grassy oak woodlands, he said.

A pillar of smoke was blowing in the area and was visible on North Bay fire cameras.

Several Cal Fire units, including firefighting aircraft, were sent to battle the blaze, as were other local fire crews, Powers said.

No evacuations had been ordered and no homes were threatened by the fire as of 5 p.m., Powers said.

Chiles Pope Valley Road was closed between Pope Canyon and Lower Chiles Valley roads due to the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.