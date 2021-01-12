Subscribe

California commercial crab harvest to begin this week after two-month delay

KENT PORTER AND MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2021, 5:47PM
The Bodega Bay fishing fleet has been streaming out of the harbor since Sunday to drop baited crab pots in open water, marking the start of the long-delayed harvest of Dungeness crab. Under an agreement between ports up and down California and Oregon, crabbers are to begin hauling up the succulent crustaceans Wednesday morning, nearly two months after the traditional Nov. 15 start of the season. State Fish and Game postponed the season start for more than five weeks to protect migrating whales that were clustered in the fishing grounds, risking entanglement. Commercial crabbers and wholesale buyers were deadlocked in price negotiations for more than two weeks before settling Friday.

