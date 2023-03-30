CDC: All of California now at ‘low’ COVID-19 community level

The entirety of California is now at a “low” COVID-19 community level as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data was gathered from new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, from March 15 to March 21. It takes into consideration hospital capacity. At the start of March, eleven of California’s 58 counties still remained at the medium risk level, mostly in the Sacramento and Central valleys and the Bay Area.

The CDC conducts weekly calculations to rank the state and county COVID level. Community levels can range from “low,” “medium” or “high.”

At the “low” level, it’s advised by the CDC to provide communication and encourage isolation from those that test positive. Maintaining open ventilation and providing equitable access to testing kits, masks and vaccination is also advised.

Other recommendation from the CDC include:

Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.

Maintain ventilation improvements.

Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

California’s daily average for cases is at 1,668 as of Thursday with a 4.5% positivity rate.

Though all counties are in the lower risk level, some have higher percentage of tests coming back positive for the coronavirus.

According to the California COVID dashboard, Sacramento has a 5.8% positivity test rate in past seven days and El Dorado County has a 5.7% positivity rate. Other neighboring counties like Yolo has a 6.9% positivity test rate and Placer County has a 6.6% positivity test rate.