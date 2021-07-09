California electrical grid operator urges cuts Friday amid heat wave

The California Independent System Operator, which regulates the state’s electrical grid, has asked the state’s residents to conserve electricity Friday afternoon and evening as temperatures are expected to soar across much of the state.

The Flex Alert, which seeks voluntary cuts, is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is aimed at reducing electricity use in the evening hours, when the use of air conditioners remains high but solar capacity diminishes as the day grows darker.

A high of 92 degrees is forecast for Santa Rosa for Friday, 99 for Saturday and 94 for Sunday.

During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits;

Avoid using major appliances, like dishwashers and clothes washers and dryers;

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

The agency also encouraged consumers to use fans for cooling and to unplug unused electrical items during the Flex Alert.

During the time before the Flex Alert, residents are urged to pre-cool their home by lowering the thermostat and using major appliances when solar energy is abundant

