California Gov. Newsom casts his final vote on high-profile bills

To read more about what Gov. Newsom has signed into law, and what he vetoed, go here .

It’s been an especially busy few days for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California governor is approaching a Saturday deadline to decide on hundreds of bills that the state Legislature sent to his desk last month for approval. The measures tackle a broad range of issues, including increasing mandatory paid sick leave, installing speeding cameras and banning certain additives in sweets.

Although many bills remain pending — of the more than 2,600 bills introduced this legislative session, the most in a decade, roughly 900 of them made it to Newsom’s desk — the governor has already cast his final vote on some particularly high-profile and closely watched measures.

On Tuesday, the governor signed a bill to make it easier to detain people with mental health and addiction issues and force them into treatment. The new law, which critics say infringes on civil liberties, is part of a broader effort to overhaul the state’s mental health system and address homelessness in California.

Newsom is expected to approve putting an initiative on the March primary election ballot to finance housing for homeless people with mental illness. More than 170,000 people are homeless in California, accounting for about one-third of the nation’s homeless population.

“The mental health crisis affects us all, and people who need the most help have been too often overlooked,” Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “We are working to ensure no one falls through the cracks, and that people get the help they need and the respect they deserve.”

Over the holiday weekend, the governor signed a landmark bill requiring major companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, a requirement that could have national and global repercussions in the fight against climate change.

He signed a bill making TikTok, Instagram and other social media sites liable if they fail to combat the spread of content that depicts child sexual abuse; another that allows California’s legislative staff members to unionize; and one requiring that employers — and not workers — in the food service industry pay the cost of mandatory food safety training.

Newsom has also vetoed many measures this year: 143 over the weekend alone, according to CalMatters. Among his particularly consequential rejections:

— A bill that would have made California the first state to ban caste discrimination.

— An initiative that would have given lower-income jurors in some parts of the state, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, $100 a day for serving on a criminal trial, a big jump from the current rate of $15 a day. The increase was intended to make jury pools more racially and economically diverse.

— A bill that would have required California high schools to provide free condoms to students. Newsom said the measure would have cost the state too much.

— A requirement that California employers with 50 or more workers give 75 days’ notice of impending layoffs; the state currently requires 60 days’ notice.

— A bill that would have required that electoral maps of large cities be drawn by independent redistricting commissions, part of an effort to reduce gerrymandering.

— A measure that would have decriminalized possession of psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older. Newsom said it would not make sense to take that step until the state had more guardrails in place for safe and therapeutic use of the mushrooms.