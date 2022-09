California Gov. Newsom signs contentious nursing home licensing bill that splintered advocates

A controversial bill aimed at fixing aspects of California’s broken nursing home licensing system was signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faced dueling pressure from advocates who typically are aligned.

In approving Assembly Bill 1502, the governor had no comment about his decision.

The bill was drafted to address serious problems with the state’s nursing home licensing system, which is overseen by the California Department of Public Health. A CalMatters investigation last year highlighted an opaque licensing process marred by indecision, confusion and yearslong delays that advocates contend affects patient care and transparency for consumers.

CalMatters examined the Department of Public Health’s treatment of Los Angeles businessman Shlomo Rechnitz and his web of companies, which own facilities up and down the state.

For years, CalMatters found, the department allowed Rechnitz and his companies to unofficially operate 18 Country Villa facilities with license applications in “pending” status. The state also has permitted Rechnitz and his companies to operate five Windsor homes, even after the department denied their licensing applications.

As of last year, Rechnitz and his companies, including Brius Healthcare, had acquired at least 81 facilities with more than 9,000 beds, many with below-average ratings from the federal government.

Along with licensing facilities, the Department of Public Health is responsible for routinely inspecting the state’s 1,200 nursing homes. It also conducts complaint investigations and can cite facilities and levy fines for violating federal or state rules.

The bill signed by Newsom was co-authored by Democratic Assemblymembers Al Muratsuchi of Los Angeles and Jim Wood of Santa Rosa. Muratsuchi said the bill will close a loophole that allows nursing home operators to run a facility without first receiving a license, something advocates refer to as “squatting.” It also will require the Department of Public Health to look at an applicant’s track record over several years before granting a license.

Learn more about legislators mentioned in this story D Al Muratsuchi State Assembly, District 66 (Torrance) Expand for more about this legislator D Al Muratsuchi State Assembly, District 66 (Torrance) Time in office 2016—present Background Prosecutor/School Boardmember Contact Email Legislator How he voted 2019-2020 Liberal Conservative District 66 Demographics Race/Ethnicity Latino 23% White 42% Asian 26% Black 5% Multi-race 4% Voter Registration Dem 43% GOP 27% No party 25% Other 6% Campaign Contributions Asm. Al Muratsuchi has taken at least $6.8 million from the Party sector since he was elected to the legislature. That represents 54% of his total campaign contributions. Learn More D Jim Wood State Assembly, District 2 (Santa Rosa) Expand for more about this legislator D Jim Wood State Assembly, District 2 (Santa Rosa) Time in office 2014—present Background Family Dentist/Mayor Contact Email Legislator How he voted 2019-2020 Liberal Conservative District 2 Demographics Race/Ethnicity Latino 20% White 68% Asian 3% Black 1% Multi-race 4% Voter Registration Dem 50% GOP 22% No party 21% Other 6% Campaign Contributions Asm. Jim Wood has taken at least $1 million from the Labor sector since he was elected to the legislature. That represents 26% of his total campaign contributions. Learn More

Dr. Michael Wasserman, a geriatrician and chair of public policy for the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, sent the governor a letter of strong support in August from his organization, saying the bill brings “critical accountability to the nursing home industry in California.”