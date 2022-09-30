California Gov. Newsom signs Dodd bill that seeks to identify barriers to wider broadband connectivity

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Thursday introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd to step up the pace of delivering broadband internet connection to underserved communities.

Senate Bill 717 requires the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research to deliver a report to the state Legislature by Jan. 1, 2024, on potential hurdles, regulatory and otherwise, to broadband development on public and private land. The measure focuses on low-income and tribal communities.

“With the signing of this legislation, we take a big step toward ensuring all Californians have adequate connectivity so they may compete in business and conduct their daily lives,” Dodd, a Napa Democrat whose district includes the cities of Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma, said in a statement. “Now we can begin bringing stakeholders together to identify what’s prevented access so far and plot a course for improvements.”

Californians depend on broadband for distance learning, telehealth, public safety, remote work and accessing vital government services.Those who lack access are at an inherent disadvantage, which deepens disparities in education, health care and digital skills, Dodd’s office said.

