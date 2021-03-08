California is far from herd immunity, making a 4th COVID-19 wave possible. Here’s how

SAN FRANCISCO — California is optimistic that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-view mirror. But there are a number of things that could still go wrong and prompt a fourth wave, experts warn.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the University of California, San Francisco, estimated that roughly 67% of a population needs immunity to COVID-19 before herd immunity can be established, meaning the spread of disease between people is unlikely.

It’s not a hard-and-fast percentage, Rutherford said; the threshold given by the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is around 70% to 85%.

Nationally, about 40% of people are believed to have immunity to COVID-19, Rutherford said, either from vaccination or because they’ve been previously infected and have survived. About 26% to 39% of California’s population is probably immune — a figure lower than the national average “because we haven’t had so much infection and, as a result, have not had as much naturally acquired immunity,” Rutherford said last week at a campus forum.

The goal, Rutherford said, is to accelerate vaccination efforts and reach herd immunity as early as May. But the emergence of new, troublesome variants of the coronavirus could wreck those plans. There is a plausible scenario in which herd immunity cannot be reached this year because of the emergence of new variants.

“That’s why we’re so concerned about these variants,” Rutherford said.

Experts provided insights on four things that could go wrong in California’s quest to put an end to the pandemic.

1. Breakdown of mask wearing and social distancing

Throwing away face masks too early — before enough people have been broadly vaccinated — could help spur the resurgence of the pandemic, experts warn.

A number of bipartisan elected officials — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, who has retained a mask order in his state — have criticized the actions of states such as Texas to abandon mask-wearing mandates.

“In this situation, we need to be a little more cautious,” Justice said Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “Nobody likes a mask. But for crying out loud, if we could be a little more prudent — for 30 more days, or 45 more days, or whatever it took for us to get on rock-solid ground — that’s the approach West Virginia is going to take, and that’s the approach that I think it should take.”

Of the 10 states with the lowest cumulative COVID-19 deaths, nine have statewide mask mandates — Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, Oregon, Utah, Washington, New Hampshire, Colorado and Kentucky. Alaska does not have a statewide mask mandate, but several of the state’s largest cities do, according to AARP’s updated tracker of mask requirements by state.

A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the rate of COVID-19 deaths slowed in counties where states required masks, and sped up in counties where states allowed on-site restaurant dining.

2. Failing to vaccinate underserved populations

Currently, Californians living in the wealthiest parts of the state are receiving twice as many vaccine doses as residents living in the poorest areas.

Continued inequity “can sustain epidemic transmission,” Rutherford said.

3. Emergence of more variants

A big concern is the emergence of more-contagious variants, as well as variants that can reinfect people or cause hospitalizations or death in those who have been fully vaccinated.

More-transmissible variants have been detected in 48 states, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said recently.

Fauci has said that the U.K. variant, B.1.1.7, is concerning because of its increased transmissibility. That variant, however, is “covered relatively well by our current authorized vaccines.”

More problematic is the variant first identified in South Africa, B.1.351, which has spurred concerns about moderately to severely reduced vaccine efficacy, Fauci said.

Among the cases of the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, there are “preliminary reports of increased transmissibility,” Fauci said, “and antibodies elicited by previous infection or vaccine may be less effective.”

And finally, the California variant, known as B.1.427/B.1.429, is concerning because of “preliminary reports of increased transmissibility and disease activity,” Fauci said, while New York’s B.1.526 variant is also being watched closely.

The New York variant is worrisome “because it has this mutation that seems to suggest that people who had prior infection could get reinfected and perhaps the vaccines might not be as effective,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “It still represents a small amount of the overall infection. It’s probably going to grow. We’ve now found it in Georgia.”