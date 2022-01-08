California mortgage relief program available for struggling homeowners

California homeowners who have fallen behind on home loans can apply for a state grant to repay missed mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced this week.

The California Mortgage Relief Program will cover past due mortgage payments in full through a grant of up to $80,000 per household. The money will go directly to a homeowners’ mortgage servicer. It’s free to enroll and funds do not need to be repaid.

“Keeping families stably housed continues to be a critical public health measure, and with (this) announcement, we are helping them keep roofs over their heads,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement.

Applicants can visit CaMortgageRelief.org to check eligibility and apply through the online portal.

