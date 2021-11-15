California orders Amazon to pay $500,000 for concealing COVID-19 cases among workers

Califoria's attorney general said Amazon conceals COVID-19 case numbers from its workers, and ordered the company to pay $500,000 toward better enforcement of state consumer protection laws, the first such action under the state's new "right to know" law meant to improve workplace safety amid the pandemic.

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Monday ordered the company to submit to monitoring and improve how it notifies workers and local health agencies of COVID cases in its workplaces. In a statement, the attorney general's office said the measures come "at a crucial time for workers as Amazon's peak holiday season approaches."

"As our nation continues to battle the pandemic, it is absolutely critical that businesses do their part to protect workers now — and especially during this holiday season," Bonta said in the statement. "Californians have a right to know about potential exposures to the coronavirus to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

The action against Amazon was issued in response to a complaint accusing the company of failures to notify warehouse workers and local health agencies of COVID-19 case numbers throughout the pandemic. It is part of a proposed judgment that is subject to court approval.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Times report published in May 2020 detailed Amazon's patchy case notification system, which issued alerts seemingly at random to the company's warehouse and Whole Foods employees. Workers said they would receive notifications out of order, weeks late or not at all. A Whole Foods employee said previously that when he mentioned new alerts to his colleagues, "more than half the people you would ask would have no idea, and you were just now informing them."

Among other requirements outlined Monday, Amazon must notify its tens of thousands of warehouse workers, within one day of any new COVID cases, the exact number of cases in their workplace.

Companies' legal requirements to notify their workers about coronavirus cases in the early stretch of the pandemic were not clear. Companies were not mandated to disclose infections to workers unless they were identified as close contacts and subject to quarantine, county health authorities said.

Still, there was an avenue for workers to potentially request more information: California law requires employees to keep a record of all injuries and illnesses in a workplace, called a "Log 300" that is supposed to be available to workers on request. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which has struggled to enforce COVID protections, fined an Amazon warehouse in Rialto $41,000 in May for a failure to record 217 infections among their employees from April to October 2020 in that log, among other safety violations.

Notification requirements were further clarified in September 2020, when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 685, the "right to know" legislation authored by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, which allows the state to track COVID-19 cases in the workplace more closely.

The law expanded the authority of the state agency regulating workplace health and safety to halt operations at sites where "imminent hazard" due to COVID poses severe risk to workers.

The law also requires providing written alerts to all employees at the worksite during the infectious period of someone who may have been exposed to the virus within one business day of receiving notice. AB 685 took effect in January, and most of its stipulated rules will expire Jan. 1, 2023.