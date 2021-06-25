Subscribe

California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants

ADAM BEAM
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 25, 2021, 10:54AM
When does the state eviction moratorium expire?

The state moratorium has been extended through Sept 30. By that date, tenants who’ve taken a financial hit due to the pandemic must pay at least 25% of their overdue rent since Sept. 1, 2020, to stay permanently protected from eviction for missing payments during that period.

Tenants unable to pay rent can’t be evicted if they sign a “declaration of COVID-19 related financial distress” after receiving a "pay or quit" notice from landlords.

When does the county eviction moratorium expire?

The county moratorium expires 60 days after local officials declare the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency over. Unlike the state moratorium, the county ordinance doesn’t guarantee eviction protections for back rent once it expires.

How is rental assistance distributed?

Landlords who agree to participate in the program are directly compensated for 80% of rental debt their tenants accumulated between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, and must forgive the remaining 20%. If property owners refuse, tenants can apply to receive 25% of their unpaid rent for the same period.

Do renters still have to pay remaining overdue rent?

As it currently stands, whatever Sonoma County renters still owe from between Sept. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, may be recouped by landlords in small claims court starting Aug. 1.

How do I apply for aid?

Qualifying Sonoma County residents can apply for rental assistance on SoCoEmergency.org or by calling 211 to reach English- and Spanish-speaking operators. Applicants can also find a community-based organization to assist them by visiting socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/finance-housing/housing-and-renter-support.

SACRAMENTO — California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and pay off all back rent for eligible tenants under a deal announced Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders.

California banned evictions after Newsom imposed the nation's first statewide shutdown in March 2020 and ordered most businesses to close and people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those protections are scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The new agreement will extend the eviction moratorium through Sept. 30.

To be eligible for $5.2 billion provided by the federal government to California for this the effort, tenants must pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30, sign a declaration that they have had economic hardship because of COVID-19 and must earn 80% or less of the area median income.

“Our housing situation in California was a crisis before COVID, and the pandemic has only made it worse — this extension is key to making sure that more people don’t lose the safety net helping them keep their home,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego. “While our state may be emerging from the pandemic, in many ways, the lingering financial impact still weighs heavily on California families.”

Newsom, who will face a recall election later this year fueled by criticism of his handling of the pandemic, said in a news release he is thankful for the legislative proposal, “which I am eager to sign into law as soon as I receive it.”

California has some of the most expensive rents in the country affordable and an housing shortage. About 25% of California's renters pay at least half of their income on housing costs, a figure that includes rent and utilities, according to the California Department of Finance.

