When does the state eviction moratorium expire?

The state moratorium has been extended through Sept 30. By that date, tenants who’ve taken a financial hit due to the pandemic must pay at least 25% of their overdue rent since Sept. 1, 2020, to stay permanently protected from eviction for missing payments during that period.

Tenants unable to pay rent can’t be evicted if they sign a “declaration of COVID-19 related financial distress” after receiving a "pay or quit" notice from landlords.

When does the county eviction moratorium expire?

The county moratorium expires 60 days after local officials declare the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency over. Unlike the state moratorium, the county ordinance doesn’t guarantee eviction protections for back rent once it expires.

How is rental assistance distributed?

Landlords who agree to participate in the program are directly compensated for 80% of rental debt their tenants accumulated between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, and must forgive the remaining 20%. If property owners refuse, tenants can apply to receive 25% of their unpaid rent for the same period.

Do renters still have to pay remaining overdue rent?

As it currently stands, whatever Sonoma County renters still owe from between Sept. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, may be recouped by landlords in small claims court starting Aug. 1.

How do I apply for aid?

Qualifying Sonoma County residents can apply for rental assistance on SoCoEmergency.org or by calling 211 to reach English- and Spanish-speaking operators. Applicants can also find a community-based organization to assist them by visiting socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/finance-housing/housing-and-renter-support.