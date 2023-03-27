California wildfire victims remain in limbo on federal tax relief

Following disaster declarations issued by FEMA, households and businesses in the following counties qualify: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba.

The IRS announced that many California communities that have experienced severe winter storms, flooding, mudslides and landslides have until Oct. 16, 2023 to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

With tax day just weeks away, fire victims are still waiting on legislation to relieve them of federal taxes on payments they’ve received from the Fire Victim Trust, the fund established out of PG&E’s bankruptcy to compensate for homes, businesses and lives lost to wildfires sparked by the utility.

Despite grassroots advocacy and lobbying efforts by the trust to push for federal relief, a bill introduced last year by Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, failed. The lawmakers introduced new legislation, HR 176, on Jan. 9, which has yet to progress, though LaMalfa remains hopeful.

Many fire victims will be able to delay filing until October thanks to federal disaster declarations blanketing Northern California amid a severe winter, giving lawmakers a chance to move the legislation before tax bills come due.

“I want to be optimistic,” LaMalfa told The Press Democrat in a recent interview, “but it just depends (if the legislation) bogs down in the Senate or if other things bog it down. It's hard to predict the movement and action of Congress.”

After years of court wrangling and administrative delays, survivors of wildfires, including the 2015 Butte Fire, 2017 North Bay firestorm and the 2018 Camp Fire, have finally started to see long-awaited compensation trickle in.

But, they’ve had to reserve chunks of their settlements for federal taxes both on the money they receive and, under the provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, on the attorneys fees they pay, which can be up to a third of their proceeds.

California lawmakers eliminated state taxes on fire victim settlements last fall.

While the tax burden alone is hefty, its rippling effects impact everything from health insurance to disability and education benefits, not to mention the added time and money necessary to navigate a complex corner of tax law.

Xochitl Pardo-Valdivia and her family, who now live in Healdsburg, lost their rental in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. When they found out how much their settlement would be, Pardo-Valdivia was hopeful they’d have enough to put a down payment on a house. But, payments arrived slowly and piecemeal, and the family accumulated significant debt as they worked to put their lives back together.

“The small amount we received went to paying off our debt and to taxes. The rest will not be enough for a down payment, if we ever get it,” Pardo-Valdivia said.

Since their compensation is counted as income, their earnings registered as $140,000, “which is crazy because we don’t make anything near that,” she said. On top of owing $18,000 in federal taxes, the inflated income also meant Pardo-Valdivia’s daughter, a junior in high school, will likely be ineligible for many financial aid programs for college, she added.

“We’ve talked about the fact that she’ll probably be going to the (junior college) for two years and then she can decide what to do,” Pardo-Valdivia said. “We don’t have enough money to send her to college.”

For Rincon Valley residents Kristin and Kris Timmons, the unexpected blow came in the form of health insurance premiums. Kris Timmons, a plumber, does not receive benefits through his employment, and the couple insures themselves through Covered California, the state’s federal insurance marketplace, at an affordable premium of around $100 a month.

In September 2021, the Timmons received a 30% payment on their trust claim — they lived in Kris’ mother’s home, which burned to the ground along with all their belongings in the Tubbs Fire. When they filed their tax return in 2022, they suddenly owed $8,000 to Covered California as a result of their increased “income,” in other words, their trust payment, on top of a large tax bill.

Around that time, the trust delivered another 15% of their claim. Kristin went online to adjust their income for 2022 in hopes of avoiding another penalty the following tax year.

Doing so caused their monthly premiums to jump up to $600 a month, a sum Kristin said was unjustifiable. The family went without health insurance for the rest of the year. Last December, they re-enrolled with Covered California for 2023, with a premium that had returned to around $160. Then, in February, the trust informed them it would soon pay out another 15%.

The stress her monthly premiums overwhelmed any satisfaction at progress on her claim for her family’s losses in the Tubbs Fire.

“When I got the email from the Fire Victim Trust … I was not happy about it. I immediately thought, ‘well there goes my health care,’” she said. “I’m grateful they’re trying to reimburse us, but the effects that are going unnoticed need to be addressed.”