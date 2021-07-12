Californians urged to conserve power as Oregon wildfire threatens grid

California’s electric grid operator has issued a Flex Alert for Monday evening, urging residents to conserve power after a wildfire knocked out key electrical lines.

Californians are “strongly encouraged” to cut back on power use between 4 and 9 p.m., when demand for electricity is highest, the California Independent System Operator said in a statement on Sunday.

The operator will ask electric utilities to begin rolling blackouts if demand for power outstrips supply while the alert is in effect, the statement said.

The alert comes after the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon “tripped off transmission lines on Friday and again Saturday, limiting electricity flow from the Pacific Northwest to California and other states,” the statement said.

At the same time, a lingering heat wave is driving up demand for power across much of the state, the operator said.

While the National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s around Santa Rosa on Monday, temperatures are set to exceed 100 degrees for inland areas to the north of Sonoma County.

The heat wave, which peaked over the weekend, is set to taper off throughout the week, said meteorologist Roger Gass. Forecasters are expecting “a slight cooling trend through mid-week as we get more of our typical marine influences pushing back into the Bay Area,” he said.

The electric grid operator is asking residents on Monday evening to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and avoid using appliances such as dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers.

Leading up to the evening, the operator recommends charging electronic devices, using appliances and "pre-cooling“ homes by lowering thermostats and closing window coverings.

