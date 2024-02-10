California’s fast food workers gain new, first-of-its-kind union to represent them

California’s fast food workers have a new union to advocate for higher pay and safer working conditions, organizers announced Friday.

Thousands of workers statewide will be able to join the California Fast Food Workers Union, an organization that will likely represent a small share of workers but advocate for all fast food employees in the state.

The organization doesn’t have the same collective bargaining power of traditional unions, but it will be affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, a traditional union that represents workers in various industries and for more than a decade has fought to raise pay at fast food restaurants. Recently it helped secure a $20-an-hour minimum wage for all fast food workers in California.

“Today is a historic day in the launching of the first-of-its-kind in the U.S. fast food workers union,” said Joseph Bryant, international executive vice president of the Service Employees International Union. “The idea of it is to really build the voices by bringing hundreds and eventually thousands of workers together to be able to make demands, to be able to ensure they are getting treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Workers who join will pay $20 monthly in membership dues.

The union won’t be able to negotiate contracts with individual employers, but it will be able to advocate for better working conditions across the industry through a recently created statewide fast food council in a process similar to typical union bargaining, organizers said.

Last year the Service Employees International Union won a major victory with the passage of a law that created a fast food labor council that will set working conditions and standards in California and increase the minimum wage for fast workers to $20 starting in April. The fast food council will elect representatives and begin meeting by March 15.

State legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint 11 representatives to the council, including fast food workers and restaurant industry representatives.

Fast food workers sign up in LA

Hundreds of workers from across the state gathered at the Watts Labor Community Action Committee’s Phoenix Hall on Friday in Los Angeles to learn about their new union, begin the sign-up process and discuss potential priorities.

Workers were enthusiastic about how the union could support them in solving a range of issues they deal with, because they’ve already seen change with their involvement in the national Fight for $15 movement. The Fight for $15 launched in 2012 when 200 fast-food workers walked off the job in New York City to demand $15 an hour and union representation.

In many ways the new union is a formalization of the work the Fight for $15 movement has been doing for years, said Ken Jacobs, co-chair of the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

Through Fight for $15, workers advocated for the 2016 law that set California on a path to a $15 minimum wage and they pushed to create the fast food council.

“Historically Fight for $15 has used tactics like doing one-day strikes and other actions on employers, as well as pushing for public policy that benefits fast food workers,” Jacobs said. “I expect the fast food workers union to do very similar sorts of actions. The change here is to codify this into a membership organization where workers are paying dues. It’s their organization, and they are formally part of the Service Employees International Union.”

This type of union, often called a minority union, is not unusual, he said. Another example of a minority union is the Communication Workers of America’s union for T-Mobile workers, Jacobs said.

But the fast food workers will have a unique opportunity to implement desired changes through the fast food council, a mechanism that other minority unions don’t have, he added.

Workers applaud a panel lead by Joseph Bryant, Executive Vice President SEIU, at the California Fast Food Workers Union membership launch in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2024. Photo by Jules Hotz for CalMatters

Maria Rosalva Najera Lopez, a McDonald’s worker, said the new union is the culmination of years of effort. She said her involvement in organizing with the Fight for $15 campaign had already improved conditions at work, and that with the new union, employers will be less likely to retaliate or push back against employees.

“Finally we’ve accomplished what we’ve been fighting for for so many years,” she said. “That’s what we’re celebrating.”

Chain restaurants are notoriously difficult to unionize because of high employee turnover and because the restaurant corporations are often not direct employers of the workers. Even when restaurants are able to unionize, such as Starbucks stores, corporations often employ delay tactics that make bargaining difficult, like shutting down stores, Jacobs said.