California’s layers of coronavirus restrictions decoded: Regions versus 4-color tiers

While the state has navigated through an endless stream of challenges and guidelines, Gov. Gavin Newsom with guidance from his state public health office has issued since March four major orders designed to curb the COVID-19 spread.

After the initial stay-at-home order issued on March 19 for most aspects of life in the state, the state laid out a thorough framework titled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy issued on Aug. 28. The blueprint dictated much of how California businesses would operate and introduced the four-tier system that counties were placed in based on the number of cases, adjustable rates and the equity metric. The yellow tier, of which no North Bay county has reached, indicates minimum coronavirus exposure; orange, moderate; red, substantial risk; and purple, widespread rate of infection.

As the pandemic soared in cases through the fall, the state overlaid the business-oriented blueprint with a limited stay-home order on Nov. 21 that issued a curfew for activity between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for counties in the purple tier.

This highest-rate-of-spread tier ordered an assortment of businesses and nonprofits to abide by strict rules. When cases and hospitalizations surged after the Thanksgiving holiday, Newsom on Dec. 3 added the fourth order, a regional stay-at-home system that placed counties in five sectors or regions.

The San Francisco Bay Area region included Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties. Lake and Mendocino counties fell into the rural Northern California sector. Once a sector’s counties dropped to below 15% in intensive care unit capacity, the fourth regional order would apply.

Marin and Sonoma counties have joined other Bay Area counties such as Santa Clara and Alameda in a preemptive move last week to implement the more severe restrictions.

This latest order supersedes the tier system and runs for three weeks, with a timeline that is subject to change, depending on the state’s level of outbreak at the end of the year.

Here’s how California’s coronavirus-control regions are doing now: