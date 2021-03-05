California's My Turn COVID-19 vaccination appointment system riddled with flaws, officials say

California's My Turn COVID-19 vaccination appointment system is riddled with flaws that are making it difficult for counties to reserve vaccine appointments for targeted populations, according to local officials.

These flaws have been exploited by wealthy, privileged people to use redistributed access codes to secure appointments for vaccines that had been intended for people living in underserved communities, as The Times has previously reported.

Though California is insisting that counties prioritize vaccinating people living in the hardest-hit areas or those who work in specific front-line essential jobs, the My Turn system does not offer the flexibility to account for a county's vaccination strategy or eligibility requirements, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday. It is also web-based, making it inaccessible for many who are unable to use an online interface, Ferrer added.

"My Turn is wide open and you can't restrict access to appointments … to people who are in eligible categories," Ferrer said. For instance, L.A. County sought to hold clinics at its so-called mega-POD (point of distribution) sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays just for food and agricultural workers, "but we really had no way to restrict people in making appointments in the system if they were eligible."

The My Turn system also makes it impossible for the county to reserve appointments just for South L.A. residents for a vaccine clinic in South L.A.

At last week's L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, Ferrer said some vaccine sites, lacking any good option, were forced to set up an alternative private registration system and then later enter the information into My Turn. On Wednesday, Ferrer said other solutions recently have involved enabling people to call the county's call center to make appointments, while community vaccination sites have started to eliminate the need for online registration and mobile vaccine teams are helping to register people on-site.

"If we aren't able to reserve vaccination options for our patients, we are very concerned that they'll be pushed out by those with more free time, more resources, the ability to sit in front of their computer all day and the ability to drive anywhere in the county for a vaccine," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's director of health services.

The state is working on improvements to the appointment system, Ferrer said, and she expressed hope that by the end of March people could easily make appointments by telephone if they don't have access to a computer and the internet.

"But when it gets fixed, it's going to have to allow for the variation that's needed county by county," Ferrer said. "I've talked with some counties, for example, where what they'd like to [do is] vaccinate farmworkers who are 50 and older before they vaccinate farmworkers who are younger, or because they have very limited supply. So you need a system that actually allows you to make your appointments that way, particularly since the state would like everybody to start using My Turn."

Despite what the system allows, Ferrer asked that ineligible people not sign up for vaccination slots and said they will be turned away.

In a statement Wednesday night, Darrel Ng, a spokesman for the California Department of Public Health, said the state has a COVID 19 hotline (833-422-4255) with operators who speak English and Spanish to assist those who do not have access to the internet or who prefer to set an appointment over the phone. "Operators also have the ability to access a third party translator for an additional 250+ languages," Ng wrote.

"This week, the state debuted single use codes on My Turn to provide precise targeting for clinics. It's most notably being used to vaccinate thousands of teachers this week," Ng added.

A breakdown in verification processes has been an ongoing issue in the state as vaccine eligibility has expanded. In February, some eligible caregivers to high-risk individuals were turned away at vaccine sites in L.A. County over fears that their legitimate paperwork was fake. The skepticism emerged after several ineligible people used forged documentation to try to jump ahead in the vaccine line.

Disability rights advocates hope that the state will hash out a simple verification process for the 4 million to 6 million disabled and sick residents ages 18 to 64 who become eligible for the vaccine March 15. Advocates hope that past issues will not prompt an overly cumbersome process for those who are less mobile or debilitated as state officials continue to formulate plans.

As vaccinations continue, L.A. County is continuing to see new daily coronavirus cases drop, although the rate of decline has softened. The county is averaging about 1,600 new daily coronavirus cases a day, a decline of about 22% from last week. But in mid-February, the week-over-week decline was 37%.