California exempts qualifying, vaccinated groups in Sonoma County from new indoor mask rule

Sonoma County health officials said a local health order that allows certain vaccinated groups in Sonoma County to gather in public spaces without wearing face masks will not change, even as a statewide masking rule takes effect Wednesday.

The state mandate, which lasts until Jan. 15, requires everyone who gathers in public spaces, such as offices, retail shops, government meetings, to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

The state rule is an attempt to halt increasing COVID-19 transmission and to add a layer of protection against such new variants like the omicron mutation, which is now spreading across the United States, state officials said.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Wednesday morning that the language of the state mandate allows counties with existing indoor mask orders — along with any exemptions — to remain in place. The county amended its indoor masking rule in October to allow “stable cohorts” of vaccinated individuals to shed their masks.

In an email to The Press Democrat, state health officials confirmed that the local exemption would remain in effect. Officials pointed to a state Department of Public Health’s website’s Face Coverings Q&A.

“’For local health jurisdictions that had preexisting masking requirements irrespective of vaccine status, in indoor public settings, prior to December 13, 2021, those local health orders continue to apply,” the email states.

The news that vaccinated groups who gather regularly can go without mask was welcome news to Mark Quattrocchi, co-founder of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects in downtown Santa Rosa.

Quattrocchi said all 65 of his employees are vaccinated and work in a controlled space at offices in Santa Rosa and Oakland. Most of the staff work out of the Santa Rosa office.

“It’s really great news — the exemption is probably the most important element of our staff being able to get back to working together,” Quattrocchi said. “Working with masks is just so much more difficult.”

Quattrocchi said that if the exemption were to be removed, many of the employees would probably go back to working from home. He said the business does not allow client meetings in the office and takes the local health order seriously.

“It’s a privilege to be able to gather,” he said. “When Dr. Mase says we’ll make this exemption, we do follow it to the letter.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.