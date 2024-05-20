Calistoga to consider allowing food trucks in downtown biz district

The Calistoga City Council is set to determine this week if food truck operators can park and operate in a broader area, including in the downtown business district.

Currently, three food trucks are permitted to operate within the city limits but are limited to areas zoned “community commercial” or “light industrial.” Food trucks are banned from operating along Highway 128 and Highway 29, which run through the city.

Councilmember Kevin Eisenberg said the limitations have hampered some food truck owners, including Tacos La Fiesta, which currently sits across from the Calistoga Motor Lodge.

Known by locals as the “big yellow food truck,” Tacos La Fiesta is owned by Alex Cortez.

“There’s no good place and he’s had no business, especially with road construction on Lincoln,” Eisenberg said during an April 9 council meeting. “It’s absolutely horrible. We approved three permits. We have to have three locations.”

Eisenberg suggested two potential locations, including a parking lot at the southeast corner of Foothill Boulevard and Kortum Canyon. The lot is private and abuts an apartment complex, Eisenberg said. “The lot owners are amenable to a food truck,” he added.

The second location is a private property of a home on Lake Street, but Eisenberg noted the location “wasn’t nearly as ideal.”

Jed Metcham, Calistoga’s public information officer said staff recommended the downtown district because the current ordinance and town’s size limited locations for food trucks.

“Calistoga is so small,” Metcham said. “Other than that, food truck vendors would prefer to operate downtown.”

The Calistoga City Council is expected to take up the issue when it meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Calistoga Community Center. The full meeting agenda is online at ci.calistoga.ca.us.

Amie Windsor is the Community Journalism Team Lead with the Press Democrat. She can be reached at amie.windsor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5218.