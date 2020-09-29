Glass fire now 42,560 acres; initial count says 28 Sonoma County homes destroyed

12:30 PM: Firefighters continue battling flames in east Santa Rosa, Calistoga areas

Firefighters’ top priorities in battling the Glass fire remain protecting neighborhoods in the east Santa Rosa area, in addition to rural communities near Calistoga in Napa County, fire officials said in a morning Cal Fire briefing.

In and near east Santa Rosa, firefighters are working to guard homes along the upper part of Calistoga Road and the Highway 12 corridor, and to establish fire breaks in nearby Trione-Annadel State Park, which has been hit by flames.

“The Calistoga Road area is very active, and we’re trying to punch control lines from just before the county line into Napa County,” said Cal Fire operations chief Mark Brunton.

Since yesterday, Burton said that flames have receded along the lower part of Calistoga Road and the Highway 12 corridor.

Officials said firefighters have had “good success” containing flames in Trione-Annadel State Park, which buffers some Santa Rosa neighborhoods from the blaze. Fire crews are using trail systems in the park to set up fire breaks.

Flames have also reached Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to the east, and officials described it as an area of concern. Firefighters are working to connect old control lines from the 2017 North Bay fires to halt the blaze in the park.

Meanwhile, persistent smoky conditions continue to keep air support from aiding the firefighters in Sonoma County, officials said.

In Napa County, firefighters are battling growing flames now threatening the community of Angwin and burning toward Pope Valley, east of Calistoga. Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Angwin area this morning.

Officials said air support is now “aggressively” helping fire crews in the area, where the air is clear.

“With the aircraft and our ground resources, we were able to keep the fire checked up as best we can and herded the fire around the community of Angwin,” Brunton said.

10:40 AM: Smoke grounds aircraft Tuesday morning

Nearly 1,500 firefighters are now battling flames on the Glass fire straddling Napa and Sonoma counties in substantially calmer conditions than those that drove the blaze across the Mayacamas Mountains on Sunday night.

Whether aircraft will join the effort remained in question early Tuesday, given a marine layer that came in overnight and was holding dense smoke against the earth’s surface.

“Aircraft are going to be dependent on the smoke,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said, “so as long as we’ve got this smoke layer overhead, they won’t be operating.”

Planes were grounded Monday for the same reason.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the inversion layer should lift early this afternoon, for a few hours, at least, potentially allowing fixed wing aircraft like tankers to fly. It’s a cycle expected to repeat for several days.

“Early this afternoon that should break and lift, but it’s only going to be temporary, because it looks as if that’s going to come back down again this evening and settle in toward the surface again,” meteorologist Drew Peterson said.

Nicholls said helicopters, which fly at a lower level than fixed wing planes, may be able to operate if the smoke cleared a bit before then.

“We have National Guard Type 1 helicopters coming into the incident today,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 200 engine crews already assigned to the 42,560-acre fire, as well as 57 bulldozer crews and 22 water tenders. Seven helicopters also were assigned, according to Cal Fire.

10:30 AM: New evacuation order issued for community of Angwin in Napa County

Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community of Angwin east of Calistoga.

The order covers areas south of Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of Ink Grade Road and west of Pope Valley Cross Road.

All evacuation warnings for the Angwin area have been upgraded to evacuation orders.

10:15 AM: Glass fire at 42,560 acres; 28 Sonoma County homes lost

The Glass fire has reached 42,560 acres in size and remained completely uncontained Tuesday morning, according to the most recent assessment from Cal Fire.

An initial count of structural losses from the Glass fire indicates 28 single-family homes in Sonoma County were destroyed by the blaze, most of them in the dark Sunday night and Monday morning as the wildfire made its initial assault on the county coming over the hills from Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

Another 15 minor structures also were destroyed, though Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said all numbers are likely to rise as more information is known in the coming days.