CEO of Santa Rosa’s Poppy Bank named for Diversity in Business Awards

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I’ve learned that gratitude and demonstrating my genuine appreciation for hard work and dedication — has resulted in a high performing organization with a committed team. I am a strong advocate for putting the right people in the right roles and allowing them space to make decisions and to learn and grow. I hold our people to high standards but have always held myself to even higher standards.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? While I’m extremely proud of the phenomenal growth that Poppy Bank has experienced, growing to nearly $6 billion in assets with branches throughout California, I am mostly proud of the relationships I have built with people and having the opportunity to reinvest in a community that has given so much to me. Each time there has been an immediate need, Poppy Bank has stepped in and created a program to help.

Following the devastation of the 2017 fires, we created a loan program for families in need of financing for rebuilding their homes. When the community was struck by COVID and local businesses were required to shut, we opened the Paycheck Protection Program for all residents (not just Poppy Bank clients) to help keep local businesses afloat.

Also, during the pandemic, Epicenter of Santa Rosa, was forced to shut. Poppy Bank provided the recreation center with an $18 million loan allowing them to recover and thrive. Poa community bank, it is our duty to do all we can to support our local organizations. I am extremely proud when I see my team stepping up anytime there has been a need or an opportunity to help those who are less fortunate or marginalized.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? My role as a father is the role that I cherish the most. My children and family are the most important thing to me. My family came to California from Afghanistan when I was 9 years old to escape the Soviet invasion. My parents worked hard to provide my siblings and me with a solid foundation for a better future. My wife, Yasamin, and I strive to instill the same values in our three children, and I am proud of what I see in them as they continue to grow.