Chiaramontes, accused of defrauding Tubbs Fire victims, back in court

Weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal in a fraud case involving victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fire, three defendants returned to court Thursday only for the matter to be pushed back to next week.

Salvador and Pamela Chiaramonte, along with their daughter, Amy Perry, were ordered to return to Sonoma County Superior Court Dec. 20 following a brief hearing Thursday.

It was their first appearance since Oct. 24, when Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer rejected a deal the family had made with prosecutors that would have allowed them to plead guilty in exchange for a relatively light sentence.

Shaffer’s dismissal of the agreement means the trio will head to a jury trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

The Chiaramontes have been charged with dozens of offenses including grand theft, diversion of funds, theft from elders and making false pretenses.

The former building contractors are accused of bilking customers and failing to do the work they’d been contracted to do for people who’d gone to them to rebuild their homes, which had been destroyed by the 36,807-acre Tubbs Fire.

Defense attorneys maintain the family’s business, Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing, was run legitimately and their intentions were good, but they got in over their heads with the amount of work that needed to be done.

The 2017 wildfire wiped out 5,643 structures and killed 22 people.

Victims said they paid for work that was shoddily performed or not done at all, The Press Democrat first reported in 2019. They alleged the contractors missed deadlines, broke promises on construction start dates and let rebuilds drag on with no progress.

During next week’s hearing, attorneys and the judge are expected to schedule future hearings and determine whether Pamela Chiaramonte wants to waive her right to a preliminary hearing.

Her husband and daughter already waived their rights to their preliminary hearings as part of the former plea deal, Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney David Kim said Thursday.

Defense attorneys were not present Thursday and could not be immediately reached for comment. A stand-in from their law firm represented the Chiaramontes and their daughter.

Dana Kelley, who lost a 2,000-square-foot Coffey Park home, attended Thursday’s hearing and said it was a forgone conclusion the case would progress slowly.

“If it ever goes to trial, it goes to trial. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” he told The Press Democrat.

The California Contractors State License Board launched an investigation into Chiaramonte Construction in 2019 and later suspended its license for failure to maintain workers’ compensation coverage.

The company was dissolved and, in April 2020, the Chiaramontes filed for personal bankruptcy protection from creditors.

Criminal charges were filed against the Chiaramontes and Perry in July 2020.

