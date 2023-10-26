Children’s Museum of Sonoma County recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company. For nearly two decades, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County has brought families together through the joy of experiential play.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. In 2021, the museum embarked on a comprehensive assessment of its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging initiatives both as an employer and as a nonprofit. This six-month-long process not only revealed numerous ongoing initiatives but also highlighted areas for potential improvement, yielding the following outcomes:

Bilingual website: the museum initiated the development of a bilingual website in both English and Spanish. Bilingual texting service: This innovation has thrived, attracting over 300 English-speaking members and 150 Spanish-speaking members, with the latter group experiencing rapid growth. Inclusive signage and flyers: This approach ensures that both languages receive equal prominence, fostering a welcoming environment for all visitors. Community Outreach Coordinator: the museum secured a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences in 2021. The aim was to create a role to connect with the community on their terms. As part of this effort, the museum extended its outreach to community organizations serving low-income households — those who could benefit most from its services yet might be unaware of them.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. The museum's commitment to DEIB encompasses comprehensive training, active community engagement, and an abiding belief in mentorship.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? The museum is committed to partnering with other organization to lift up their voices and messages such as the Redwood Empire Chinese Association and upcoming collaborations with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for heritage days this fall.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? The museum's outreach efforts continuously adapt to ensure that opportunities for play and imagination reach a broad audience. One example of this is the desire to expand partnerships with those serving children with special needs through the museum’s Sensory Friendly Afternoons program, which offers special hours and programs at no cost for families with special needs children in a more relaxed and quieter environment.