2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Born and raised in Sonoma County, Chris Rogers worked with U.S. Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey at her Santa Rosa district office on legislative issues after graduating from UC Santa Barbara with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He later completed a master’s degree program in Public Administration at Sonoma State University.

“I was elected to the Santa Rosa City Council in 2016, again in 2020, and served as mayor from 2020 to 2022. I represent the city with the Sonoma County Transit Authority, Regional Climate Protection Authority, Sonoma Clean Power and SMART,” he said.

He also represents the city on Consolidated Oversight of Redevelopment Agencies; National League of Cities Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee; Climate Action; Open Government; Economic Development; Long term Financial Policy and Audit; along with the Enhanced Infrastructure Finance District Public Financing Authority.

“I live downtown with my wife, Sarah. We are eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first son in May. In addition to other assignments, I have spent the last eight years working on environmental policy for a green energy finance company,” he said. “I also worked for three years as the executive director of a nonprofit developing environmental policy and campaigns.”

“It is certainly a challenge to balance a full-time job, public service and family obligations. But it also means that I can relate to a significant segment of the population struggling to stay in our community.”

Rogers says most of his time on council has been devoted to helping remove barriers for families trying to rebuild after the 2017 wildfires.

“I am very proud to see how far our community has come in recovering from tragedy in a relatively short time. My greatest challenge involves prioritizing our limited budgets to have the maximum impact on addressing our community’s biggest issues. My top goal in 2024 is finalizing Santa Rosa’s economic development strategy.”

His advice: “No one accomplishes anything alone. It takes a coalition of colleagues to move policy forward.”

He admires U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla. “He quietly does an incredible job of listening to the needs of Californians and translates that into good public policy at a time when nothing gets done in Congress and somehow still finds a way to deliver,” Rogers said.