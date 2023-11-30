City hires Caitlin Corley as new city clerk

The city of Petaluma has announced an important new hire in Caitlin Corley as its new city clerk, filling a post that’s been vacant since August, according to a Wednesday news release.

Corley has 12 years government experience working for the town of Colma, of which eight years were spent as its city clerk.

“I'm very excited to be joining the Petaluma team. This is such a beautiful and unique city; it's an honor to be able to serve this community as its next city clerk,” Corley said.

As city clerk, Corley is responsible for managing local elections, public meeting agendas and minutes, city records and public requests for information.

Her appointment is expected to be formally approved at the Dec. 4 City Council meeting, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin to Petaluma’s executive team,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. Corley’s “commitment to transparency and collaborative leadership style” will serve Petaluma well, Flynn said.

In her role with the town of Colma, Corley managed various technological improvements, including a transition from all-paper records to a digital records management system and implementing the move to remote and hybrid meetings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

Corley received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and political science from Santa Clara University and a Master of Public Administration from San Francisco State University.

She earned a Certified Municipal Clerk certification in 2015 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and an award of distinction from the City Clerks Association of California in 2021.

Corley is a San Francisco resident and intends to relocate to Petaluma in the new year.

Her first day, given City Council approval, is Dec. 11, with an annual salary of $171,478.

