‘Clean weed’ is about to be everywhere in California. Here's what you need to know

In recent years, the clean-living trend that has its roots in the organic food movement has made "clean" a potent buzzword for an ever-increasing number of things we put in or near our bodies. First, there were clean beauty products, then clean cleaning products, and now clean weed. It's about to be everywhere in the Golden State and it's a lot more than a Goop-ification -of-ganja marketing ploy.

So what, exactly, is clean weed? Why should you care about what chemicals may be in your pot products as long as they test below state-mandated levels? And finally, if you decide to board the chemical-free cannabis train, how do you find it on your local dispensary shelf? (Hint: It's not going to be labeled "clean weed.")

What is clean weed, anyway?

If the whole notion of clean weed has you scratching your head and muttering, "Dude, it comes from a plant, so how much cleaner can it be," think of it like fruit and vegetables grown with the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides versus those grown organically.

And, just as organically grown and nonorganically grown produce can sit side by side in your local grocery store, cannabis grown with or without the help of chemicals is legally sold across California as long as it tests below state-mandated levels for a range of heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins and the like that might find their way into a living plant. Products with too high a level to be safe never make it to legal dispensary shelves.

Things get a little (OK, a lot) more complicated when you move into the world of cannabis concentrates (most popularly the viscous honey-like oils used in vaporizer cartridges) because the most common and efficient methods of separating the high-producing THC from the plant material use a chemical solvent — often butane, sometimes carbon dioxide or ethanol — that is later removed. When pressure is applied to the result, the gooey end product is called resin. As with cannabis flower, there are state-mandated limits to how much of these residual solvents can be in a product. (The limit for butane is 5,000 parts per million, for example.)

This process also can be accomplished without using any chemicals at all; solventless extraction uses a combination of mechanical agitation and changes in temperature to separate the plant from the party-starter. When pressure is applied, it becomes a gooey concentrate called rosin (as contrasted with resin above — see what I mean by complicated?). Although solventless extraction has been around for a very long time (hash, a precursor to today's concentrates, has a history that stretches back thousands of years), it has enjoyed a surge of popularity much more recently.

We'll get to why that is in a minute, but first let's address the elephant in the room (well, on the page, anyway): Is this so-called clean weed better than my run-of-the-mill (and apparently "dirty") weed?

Is clean weed safer?

If these cannabis products — in whole flower or concentrate form — pass state-mandated testing regardless of what chemicals have been used along the way, then what's the big deal? The answer here is best understood by, once again, harking back to the roots of the clean-everything movement — organic food, said Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a Boston-based physician, 25-year medical cannabis specialist and board member of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation.

He used the analogy of choosing organic fruit over nonorganic at the supermarket. "The regular piece of fruit has a little bit of pesticide on it but at a level where if it gets through, the government says, 'This is not going to harm you,'" Grinspoon said. "I haven't seen any studies that show you're less likely to get cancer if you eat organic vegetables, but everybody thinks intuitively they're healthier. And everybody will pay more for [them], and I think it's sort of the same situation" with weed.

In his opinion, clean weed — cannabis products made without the use of such chemicals — is "hypothetically safer." "But is it really safer?" he added. "It's never been proven that [you'll] have less cancer, live longer, have fewer lung problems."

Why is it about to be everywhere?

The seeds of today's clean-weed boom were sown back in 2019, when, just as California's recreational cannabis market was entering its second year, a lung-injuring vaporizer crisis made just about anyone who vaped — or manufactured anything that could be vaped — take a good, hard look at what went into vaporizer cartridges.

That included the folks at Oakland-based Jetty Extracts, which had been in the (solvent-based) cannabis extraction business for nine years.