Commercial crab fishery closure expanded after two more humpback whales ensnared near Monterey

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife halted commercial Dungeness crab fishing along the entire coast of California after confirming two more humpback whale entanglements in recent weeks near Santa Cruz and Moss Landing in Monterey Bay.

The two new entanglements bring the number to five, which triggered the shutdown.

The season already was scheduled to be shut down Friday in coastal waters south of the Mendocino County line because of three earlier incidents, including two confirmed to have involved commercial Dungeness crab gear.

“We received reports of additional humpback whale entanglements and moved quickly to close the fishery to protect migrating humpback whales that are just starting to return to California waters,” Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham said in a statement.

“While this poses an economic impact on certain sectors of our coastal fishing communities, it is important to protect both whales and the long-term viability of the commercial fishery,” he said. “We will be working with the fishing fleet, researchers and other agencies to better understand these recent entanglement events and find ways to mitigate this risk in future seasons.”

Three of the recently reported whales may still be ensnared including one that has been fitted with a satellite tag, said Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist specialist with state Fish and Wildlife.

It is being tracked so a federal response team can attempt to free it when water conditions improve.

The commercial crab season traditionally has run through June 30 but has ended early and started late in recent years, under new rules designed to safeguard federally protected humpback and blue whales, as well as endangered sea turtles.

All gear must be removed from the northern zones by noon on April 20. The commercial fleet began pulling its gear from areas further south as soon as the earlier March entanglements were reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.