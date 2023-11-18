Commercial crab season delayed again

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday another delay to the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season after completing its latest risk assessment.

The continued delay is due to the risk of marine life getting entangled in the gear used for crabbing. Numerous whales have been sighted off the California coast throughout October and early November, according to the news release from the state agency.

Recreational crabbers off the Sonoma Coast will also be temporarily prohibited from using crab traps, and a fleet advisory is in place along the whole California coast.

The season’s start date will be determined after the next assessment, which is expected on or around Dec. 7, according to the news release.

