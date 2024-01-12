Commercial Dungeness crab season to start Jan. 18 for Bay Area, bulk of California coast

The long-delayed Dungeness crab season will open next Thursday for commercial fisherman in the Bay Area and along the California coast to the south, though boats will have to operate with only half of their traps under limits meant to protect marine wildlife.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday announced the decision to open the season, now postponed nearly two months from the traditional mid-November start under measures to protect vulnerable whales and imperiled sea turtles from becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The November discovery of a Pacific leatherback sea turtle that died while entangled in crabbing gear near the Farallon Islands compounded those concerns.

The Jan. 18 opener applies to the bulk of California’s coast, running from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line south to the U.S./Mexico border. The commercial Dungeness season started Jan. 5 off the coast of Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.

A 64-hour presoak period will begin Monday at 8 a.m. and boats can begin retrieving their traps at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, meaning fresh, locally caught crab could be on its way to markets and restaurants soon after, provided weather and the harvest cooperate.

Bay Area fisherman have anxiously awaited the start of the season — typically the most lucrative for California boats — but with mounting frustration in light of the closure of the salmon season last year, and the earlier start of the Dungeness crab season for northern fleets.

Bodega Bay fisherman Tony Anello, 75, called the delay and the 50% trap reduction imposed south of the Sonoma-Mendocino line unfair.

“It’s hardship, naturally,” Anello said. “They take half your salary.”

2017 marked the last time the commercial season opened on its traditional Nov. 15 start date.

Thursday’s announcement followed a Jan. 10 meeting between the Fish and Wildlife Department and the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group, according to the department.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for California’s commercial fishing industry,” CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said in a Thursday news release. “Today’s action in the Central Management Area strikes a balance. It protects whales and turtles, and it gets people on the water allowing our hardworking commercial fishing fleet to provide fresh sustainable crab to California residents.”

Anello, who runs a charter boat business and popular Bodega Bay seafood eatery, said the 50% trap limit was especially “tough to take” given the delayed opener meant missing the key market period running from Thanksgiving to the start of the new year.

Many fishermen are relying heavily on credit and savings to get through the delayed crab season and canceled salmon season, he said.

The Fish and Wildlife Department also announced it would lift the temporary recreational crab trap restriction starting Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Lopez Point, Monterey County.

The department expects to revisit its imposed limits on the crab fishery in mid-February.

