Copperfield’s employees in Petaluma find white supremacist flyers in books around store

Employees at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma found cards promoting white supremacist rhetoric in books discussing the Holocaust, Nazi Germany and civil rights.

An Instagram post from the Copperfield’s Books Union said the cards were found June 21, for the second time in three months.

Flyers and business cards promoting anti-LGBTQ+ and white supremacist rhetoric have been popping up across Sonoma County in the recent weeks, from protests and counter-protests at drag story hours to flyers plastered on businesses owned or supported by LGBTQ+ individuals.

The latter is not believed to be related to the flyers at Copperfield’s.

Robert Glover, full-time book buyer and spokesperson for the Copperfield’s Books union, said in an email to The Press Democrat that “white supremacist business cards” promoting antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ and white nationalist rhetoric were left in books discussing the Holocaust, World War II, Nazi Germany and civil rights.

The business cards contained bullet points listing out the unnamed organization’s white supremacist beliefs. They were discovered in the downstairs used book section of the store sticking out like a bookmark.

“Their intent was to spread fear, hatred and potentially recruit those sympathetic to their cause,” Glover said. “Everyone is afraid to go to work. And, my queer and POC fellow workers are afraid for their lives.”

The first time similar flyers were found was in early March, where the business cards were more hidden within the books discussing the same topics. Customers alerted staff.

Aubury Doherty, chief operating officer for Copperfield’s Books, which is based in Sebastopol, said the company has taken several precautions following these incidents.

They have ordered more cameras for the downstairs area of the shop and have reached out to the Petaluma Police Department and neighboring businesses to keep an eye out.

They’ve also moved the specific books to areas more visible by staff.

“We really want to make sure that it’s not happening in our work space and really any work space in Sonoma County,” Doherty said. “It’s just terrible.”

Doherty did not want to publicly name the organization allegedly behind the flyers, but said she hadn’t heard of the group before these incidents.

Requests for comment from the Petaluma Police Department were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Doherty agreed there are more protests in regard to content focusing on marginalized communities but, as a bookstore, it’s not out of the ordinary to get backlash from community members regarding these topics.

Employees experience this first-hand almost daily.

Copperfield’s employee Matt Boyadjieff said these incidents — on top of protests from groups against drag story hour and LGBTQ+ pride merchandise in stores — has made many of the Copperfield’s employees feel unsafe and afraid to come into work.

They said employees face “blatantly homophobic or transphobic people” in the book store on a regular basis.

“It’s incredibly intimidating,” Boyadjieff said. “The community needs to know about this because we care about the community.”

Boyadjieff added that employees have been feeling unheard by management, with their concerns regarding the lack of help when it comes to de-escalating situations with customers.

One of the union’s goals to accomplish in contract negotiations is to work with nonprofit organizations to provide workplace training on subjects of de-escalation with customers and handling instances of micro and macroaggressions toward employees.

Boyadjieff, who has worked at Copperfield’s for about a year, said they have tried going to managers multiple times when a situation with a customer was getting hostile or targeting, but that management’s response felt shortsighted.

“It’s a constant cycle of empty promises at this point,” they said. “I don’t feel as if I can really go to management about these issues because whenever I bring up issues of blatant homophobic or transphobic people coming into the workplace, it’s always been brushed off.”

Doherty said management’s main plane is to “identify, remove and try to keep the environment safe.”

She said management is working on better communication efforts, where these instances are occurring in the store and ensuring that employees fee connected to each other and to management throughout the store.

“We all feel really strongly about this,” Doherty said. “We’re strongly in support of our employees and other businesses in the area to keep this out of our environment.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.