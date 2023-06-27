Corporations and climate change: California may force large businesses to disclose climate impacts

Corporations have for years graded themselves on climate change, at times marketing themselves as environmental stewards while failing to fully disclose their emissions.

Now California is considering holding corporations more accountable: If approved by the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom, two bills would make California the first state to require large corporations to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and report their risks from climate change.

One bill — already approved by the Senate — would force about 5,300 U.S. corporations earning more than $1 billion and doing business in California to annually report their global emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that contribute to climate change.

Another bill that won Senate approval would require more than 10,000 companies with revenues exceeding $500 million to detail how climate change poses financial risks to their operations, not just in California, but around the world.

From Amazon and Bank of America to McDonalds, Chevron and General Motors, any company that meets the revenue thresholds selling or producing goods or services in California would have to comply with the two wide-ranging measures.

The legislation would force companies to reveal their complete carbon footprint, even the emissions coming from the consumers who use their products. The laws would inevitably lead to highly publicized “top polluters” lists that make major corporations more accountable — and uncomfortable — since their full role in causing climate change and its impact on their finances would be exposed.

The goal is to provide a more complete picture of the tons of global gases that large companies are responsible for and how their company is affected by the warming climate, according to the legislators who introduced the two bills.

“This is basic transparency,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco whose SB253 would mandate emissions reporting for billion-dollar companies doing business in California. “It’s important to know which corporations are walking the walk, especially as we see corporations that market themselves as green.”

Leading the opposition are California’s Chamber of Commerce and two consortiums of large and powerful industry groups, including the Western States Petroleum Association, which represents oil companies, the Western Growers Association and an association of stock brokers and investment bankers.

The business groups say the emissions estimates could be inaccurate, resulting in misguided public policy, while putting an onerous burden on companies. The bill “will generate a lot of misinformation,” said CalChamber lobbyist Brady Van Engelen.

In addition, Van Engnelen called the other bill that mandates climate-related financial risk reports “a gold-plated exercise in gathering information.”

The reports would include vulnerabilities to shareholder value, consumer demand, supply chains, employee safety, loans and other economic threats that may be amplified by changing climate and more extreme weather events.

“Reporting regimes are kind of the wild west of the climate policy world,” Van Engelen said. “These reports aren’t free, it’s not like you just get to press ‘control P’ and have a report.”

Sen. Henry Stern, a Democrat from Calabasas said his climate risk reporting bill, SB261, would not be a burden on industry because it adopts an internationally recognized standard for risk reporting and levels the playing field for corporations that already disclose climate risks to their businesses. Stern said he is working with the Chamber to address its concerns.

After both bills won Senate approval, they will next be heard by the Assembly’s Natural Resources Committee in the coming weeks.

Wiener authored a similar emissions bill that fell four votes short of passage on the last night of last year’s legislative session. He made some concessions to ease the burden on companies.

California already has a law requiring some companies — power companies, industrial facilities and fuel suppliers — to report greenhouse gases emitted exclusively in the state. But these new legislative efforts would substantially broaden that.