Covered California open enrollment begins. What to know about signing up, subsidies and more

The 2010 Affordable Care Act made it possible for millions of uninsured Americans to gain health coverage through new state marketplaces. And when open enrollment for 2023 begins Tuesday, even more families may be able to gain coverage, thanks to a recent change in the ACA rules.

According to an estimate from Covered California, the ACA marketplace in this state, the new rule could benefit 615,000 residents, most of them women and children. That's on top of the 1.7 million who already obtain policies through Covered California.

At issue are federal premium subsidies and something called the "family glitch."

The ACA's subsidies limit health insurance premiums to a percentage of your household's annual income. The less you earn, the lower the percentage you'll have to pay — in fact, you could obtain coverage with no monthly premiums if your income is near the poverty line.

The subsidies, however, aren't available to people who can sign up for affordable "minimal essential" coverage through an employer's health plan. That's roughly half the U.S. population.

One of the few exceptions to this prohibition is for workers who would have to pay more than 9.12% of their income next year to get coverage at work. Under the feds' definition, such coverage isn't "affordable."

The Internal Revenue Service, however, declared in 2013 that the affordability test applied only to the cost of an individual policy. If adding coverage for your spouse or your kids pushed the cost of your family policy over the affordability limit, that didn't matter — you weren't eligible for premium subsidies.

In mid-October the IRS finalized a rule that removes this glitch, enabling workers to obtain subsidies for family coverage if it would cost more than 9.12% of their income to sign everyone up for their employer's health plan. Although some critics say the new rule violates the ACA, some consumer advocates and members of Congress counter that the IRS' original rule misread the intent of the law.

Jessica Altman, Covered California's executive director, said the issue for many workers in the state is that their employer will help pay for their policy, but not for their spouse's and children's coverage.

According to estimates by UCLA and UC Berkeley, Altman said, almost half a million Californians have employer-sponsored coverage that is less affordable than what they will be able to obtain now on Covered California. An additional 87,000 Californians who could be helped by the new rule are uninsured today, and about 35,000 have policies that aren't currently subsidized.

For more information on how the change will affect you and how to enroll in Covered California, read on.

Am I eligible for premium subsidies?

The answer depends on your employer, your income and the amount you'd have to spend for coverage, as well as the number of people in your household.

The first question is whether you can obtain comprehensive coverage — that is, a policy that includes 10 essential health benefits — from your employer that's affordable. As noted above, this translates to a policy that costs less than 9.12% of your household modified adjusted gross income. That's all the taxable income you report on your federal return, plus certain amounts that were deducted or excluded (such as interest on student loans ).

Most employers' health plans are affordable for their workers because employers pay most of the bill. Nevertheless, workers pay a significantly higher price for family coverage than individual coverage. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest survey, employees pay $1,327 a year on average for individual coverage and $6,106 for family policies.

If your employer's premiums for both individual and family coverage aren't affordable for you, your entire household is eligible for subsidies. And under the Inflation Reduction Act, the most you'll have to pay for the standard "silver" plan is 8.5% of your modified adjusted gross income. The subsidies will cover the rest.

(You can sign up for a different level of coverage than what you'd find in the silver tier, which is designed to cover 70% of projected medical expenses. The amount of subsidy you'll receive, however, is always based on the price of the second-lowest-priced silver plan in your region.)

If your employer's premiums are affordable for individual coverage but the family premiums are not, only your spouse and kids will be eligible for subsidies through Covered California. So if you sign up your whole household for family coverage at Covered California, you'll be legally responsible for the unsubsidized cost of your portion of coverage, which would probably be considerably more expensive than if you signed up for a separate, individual policy at work. Your family members' cost will still be tied to a percentage of your household income, up to 8.5%.