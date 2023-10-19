COVID-19 cases drop in California, but experts warn of a winter surge

After a worrisome summer surge, COVID-19 cases have been dropping in California, and across the country, in recent weeks.

The state’s test positivity rate reached 13% in late August, its highest level since the summer of 2022, but has since dropped to 7%. The weekly average of new COVID hospitalizations has fallen by about 30% since a peak in early September, according to state data. And across California, coronavirus levels in wastewater appear to be declining.

As the Los Angeles County public health director, Barbara Ferrer, told The Los Angeles Times this month: “The summer bump is over.”

But public health experts are framing this moment as a reprieve, rather than a true end to our COVID worries. They expect a winter swell in cases, as has happened each year since the pandemic began.

“We’ve seen this story before,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease specialist with the University of California, San Francisco, recently told The San Francisco Chronicle. “We have a small bump in the summer, and then it goes down. People get complacent and it comes back to a high level following Halloween and Thanksgiving.”

Given that pattern, the Biden administration has made free at-home COVID tests available once again. And experts are recommending that everyone 6 months and older receive an updated booster. The shots, which were released last month, have been reformulated to better fight off the latest variants, and most Americans can receive one at no cost.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said in a statement that staying up to date on COVID vaccines was the best way to “keep your immunity strong and protect yourself and others from severe illness, hospitalization and death.” He added that the new booster might also lessen symptoms for milder cases, allowing people to return to their normal lives quicker.

And if you need an extra reason, consider what public health experts have called the “tripledemic”: There’s concern that a winter COVID surge could coincide with the usual annual uptick in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus — which is what happened last year — and make large numbers of people ill, straining hospital resources across the country.

As such, federal health officials are urging Americans to get their shots against all three viruses this fall.

“October is the best time to get the flu vaccine and updated COVID vaccine,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The San Francisco Chronicle while visiting a Bay Area nursing home last week. She added: “The severity of the season has a lot to do with how many folks get vaccinations. The more folks that get vaccinated, we’ll have the ability to have a more mild season.”