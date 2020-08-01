Crisis looms as eviction ban ends in California

The first of the August arrives with a renewed sense of worry for renters in California affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Until now, tenants have been protected by a series of overlapping rules on the county, state and federal levels which have put evictions on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. But as the suspensions begin to expire, tenants are staring over the edge of a cliff.

The Judicial Council of California announced earlier this month it would vote on ending its emergency protections for tenants as early as Aug. 14, shifting the onus to act to legislators. With the deadline looming, Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended local governments' ability to ban evictions until Sept. 30, but many are counting on the Legislature, which is considering multiple bills to extend that ban and protect tenants and property owners who have lost income.

But without new rules to take their place, advocates and lawyers say California’s most vulnerable renters could face a wave of eviction summons even as the pandemic worsens.

Roughly 7% of California renters surveyed didn't make rent in July or had payments deferred, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's new Household Pulse Survey designed to measure the affects of COVID-19. The survey found more than 3.8 million tenants in the state had little or no confidence they could make next month's rent -- about 1.9 million homeowners in the survey had the same sentiment about paying their mortgages.

Advocates believe housing insecurity will only grow as the pandemic continues.

"The thing we've been scared about is this flood," said Sarah Ropelato, a managing attorney at Northern California Legal Services. "That will be just devastating to families in Sacramento."

The Judicial Council rule, passed in April, put a hold on the court proceedings necessary for an eviction. In order to evict a tenant who has not paid rent, landlords must first issue a three-day notice. Then, if the tenant does not pay, landlords can file a lawsuit and serve them with a court summons, which asks them to appear for an eviction trial. The emergency Judicial Council rule said courts will not issue those notices -- halting the eviction process in its tracks.

Landlords can still issue notices during the pandemic, but tenants don't yet have to go to trial. For Sacramento renters like Maria Aguila, the rule is all that stands between them and eviction.

Aguila was working three jobs but contracted COVID-19 and has been unable to work. Just weeks after she missed the first rent check, her landlord served her with an eviction notice. Because of the judicial council rule, Aguila does not have to appear in court or face trial for an eviction. But if the protections end in two weeks time, she will have to stand trial.

The same is true for others -- advocates say the number of backlogged cases is staggering, but difficult to calculate -- who have fallen behind on rent.

"The courts, basically, are holding the line," said Kendra Lewis, executive director of the Sacramento Housing Alliance. "When the courts open up, it becomes a free-for-all.“

Although landlords almost always come to eviction court with a lawyer, tenants rarely have counsel, according to Sarah Ropelato, a managing attorney at Northern California Legal Services. For poor tenants, she said, an eviction trial is a grueling process which often ends in defeat.

"It's hard to represent yourself in court, to be able to say things all in the right way that you need to say them," she explained. "On top of all of the other things that folks or families are dealing with."

A similar moratorium on the federal level expired July 24, meaning renters in California with federally-backed mortgages could be exposed to eviction court proceedings if courts lift the suspension and nothing takes its place. This came as the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment insurance benefits ran out Friday with no replacement on the horizon from Congress.

The county moratorium gives renters 120 days after the rule expires to pay the rent they had missed. But as the pandemic persists, and debts mount, four months is looking like a shorter window.

"It's just becoming an increasingly untenable proposition for a lot of tenants," said Kitty Bolte, an advocate with the Sacramento Tenants Union.

The evictions never stopped

With legal evictions suspended, landlords have increasingly embraced illegal evictions, meaning they deny tenants their due process of a notice and court trial, said Oliver Ehlinger, an attorney for Northern California Legal Services. Landlords have turned to intimidation tactics in the absence of eviction court. Ehlinger said landlords lock tenants out, demand they return keys, and bombard them with ominous letters.