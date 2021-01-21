Crowdsourced website tracks COVID-19 vaccination sites and availability across California

A group of volunteers recently launched a website to track the availability of COVID-19 vaccines throughout California.

VaccinateCA calls hospitals and pharmacies daily for updated information about statewide vaccinations.

The crowdfunded site allows users to search for hospitals and pharmacies offering vaccinations based on their ZIP code or region.

The website also includes how many doses are available, whether an appointment is needed and who is eligible to receive those doses.

A team of volunteers, including tech worker Patrick McKenzie and product manager Karl Yang, launched the website in mid-January. More than 100 people have volunteered to make calls with the website since then, according to VaccinateCA.

Although VaccinateCA is updated daily, the website does warn the information may not always be accurate because supplies fluctuate throughout the day. The website suggests calling your health care provider to ensure availability.

California has opened vaccinations to residents who are 65 years and older. Sonoma County has finished inoculating hospital workers in Phase 1a Tier 1 and will continue to vaccinate residents and caregivers at skilled nursing facilities, according to a county news release. The vaccine then will be distributed to those in Tier 2, which includes dental staff, lab workers and specialty clinic staff.

For more information, visit vaccinateca.com.