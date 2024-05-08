2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

After earning a master’s degree in social work and public health, Cynthia King worked for county government in Alameda and Sonoma counties for a decade. She found her “heart work” by switching to Community Action Network of Sonoma County and a nonprofit world that would make the most of her education and experience.

“I discovered the joy of developing staff members toward their full potential and growing future leaders. I use empathy and curiosity to approach the intersection of data, programs, finance and administration, while connecting and bridging the different areas to find the most effective and efficient solutions to problems,” she said.

King trained as a therapist and as an evaluation analyst.

“I fell in love with the power of data and how critical it is to everything from operations to outcomes to changing policy. I now develop programs and serve clients in food access, financial stability, health and wellness, and disaster response and recovery.”

Following the 2017 fires, King worked with Catholic Charities on short- and long-term recovery plans. Her team was awarded the first FEMA disaster case management grant for fires that was used to build an integrated program, while also launching Community Organizations Active in Disaster.

Her biggest career challenge has been identifying, understanding and treating her ADHD by embracing its gifts: including creativity, finding innovative solutions, making unexpected connections and having deep empathy for other’s struggles.

King advises young professionals to find universal values and to keep grounded in them through every challenge and decision faced, while being committed to creating a culture of connection and belonging.

“When it comes to leadership, l learned to tell employees that not everything I say is a directive. I work to be clearer and more precise in my communications.”

Since joining Sonoma CAN in January 2023, King has worked closely with the board and staff to update the strategic plan, mission and vision, and to identify agency values, rebuild the administrative team, rename and rebrand the agency, and restructure the departments and programs.

“We rebuilt the financial coding system and implemented a new database. It seems like a lot, possibly too much, but it was all fundamental work necessary that will allow the agency to reach its full potential. I am excited about the coming work and the amazing people I get to do it with!”