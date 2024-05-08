2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Cynthia Mordecai has been helping business professionals find their “edge” as they strive to elevate their potential and grow.

“I started in retail sales and management at Nordstrom, helping women feel confident and empowered, and shifted to the marketing industry to help businesses advance. In 2016, I moved to Santa Rosa to start life’s next chapter with my husband, while finishing my bachelor’s degree in business marketing at Sonoma State University. I discovered WSI Smart Marketing at an SSU career fair,” she said.

Mordecai joined WSI in 2017 as an account manager while learning, growing and overcoming obstacles and gaining experience working with local and nationwide businesses.

“I have been fortunate to grow into the role of director of marketing and operations,” she said. “My position involves coaching and leading individuals to succeed in their careers. I serve local communities by helping businesses grow and thrive through digital marketing strategies.”

She shared a personal accomplishment involving the completion of a yearlong Live Hard mental toughness program.

“It helped me become a better, kinder person and the best version of myself. Live Hard helps develop confidence, grit, fortitude, self-worth, discipline and self-belief. It transformed my life, and I love sharing my journey with the world — inspiring others to do the same,” she said.

When moving into management, it was challenging for her to know just how to lead people, resolve conflicts, navigate and control emotions and responses.

“I've overcome the fear of taking difficult conversations head-on and discovered ways to resolve conflicts. But you can’t learn these skills overnight — it comes with practice and experience,” she observed. “There is no one right way to do everything. I’m still learning,” she said.

The advice she would give to young professionals aspiring to leadership is that the work no one sees is what counts the most.

“Do your best every day, care deeply for others and yourself, do the right thing, be true to yourself, never stop learning and growing, plant seeds of kindness everywhere, and leave places better than you found them,” Mordecai said.

She is grateful for the opportunity to fulfill her mission of serving and inspiring others and leading by example through kindness, action, humility and doing the right thing.