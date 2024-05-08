2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As CEO, Dawn Weisz is responsible for the vision, strategy and leadership of energy provider MCE.

“I am especially proud of launching California’s first Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) energy provider in 2010. Under my watch, MCE has provided service to more than 580,000 customers and over 1 million residents and businesses in 37 member communities across four Bay Area counties: Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Solano,” she said.

According to Weisz, MCE has saved customers over $44 million and reduced over 300,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to taking 66,000 gas-powered cars off the road. Since starting, MCE has created over 6,300 jobs and reinvested over $249 million to equitable community programs.

“With more than 30 years of experience developing and managing renewable energy and energy efficiency programs while working for leading public agencies in the field, I also helped launch and serve on the board of the California Community Choice Association (CalCCA), which includes 24 member CCAs across the state representing one in four California residents.”

Her advice for young professionals striving to be great leaders is to lift up the voices of those who are not in the room.

“At MCE, equity is at the center of everything we do. Despite strides in the clean energy field that have brought women into decision-making positions, there are still many who are not at the table. It is our responsibility as leaders to create space at the table for people who have traditionally been left out. Some 60% of MCE’s workforce is female and nearly 60% are people of color,” she said.

Weisz said leading with an eye toward inclusivity and equity has been crucial to her work. She believes that when organizations reflect the communities they serve, they will perform better.

“I’ve learned by seeing the change we can make in our communities, seeing an underemployed person with a family begin working toward a green career and seeing our programs help the environment exponentially as we grow,” she said.

Among her achievements, she is most proud of fighting for community justice with organizers in east Los Angeles. Overcoming challenges to launch MCE helped her form a dedicated team of individuals that are confronting climate change and the history of injustice in the country’s energy system.