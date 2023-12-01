Deadly avian flu strain detected in 2 Sonoma County poultry operations, forcing euthanasia of 250,000 birds

(Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control)

When avian flu is detected in a commercial poultry operation, state and federal guidelines require that the entire flock be euthanized to prevent the spread. Last year, according to Reuters , more than 47 million birds were lost in outbreaks in 42 states, resulting in higher prices for eggs, chicken, turkey and duck for consumers.

What is the impact to the poultry industry?

While the disease can be transmitted to humans most avian influenza viruses result in no symptoms or only mild illness. Some strains, however, can potential be fatal to humans, although cases are rare. Humans are typically infected through close contact with infected birds, bodily fluid droplets, or through bird droppings. Wearing goggles and face masks around bird populations can reduce the risk of infection.

Most strains of bird flu are relatively harmless to their natural hosts, and often cause no symptoms. However the virus can mutate into what’s known as highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, which is highly infectious and often deadly. The type that has been detected in Sonoma County has been identified as highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Avian flu viruses occur around the world and are commonly spread among aquatic birds, especially during seasonal migrations. It spreads directly through airborne transmission but can also be transmitted when fecal matter from an infected bird comes in contact with feathers, feed, water or soil. It can also be introduced to poultry populations through contaminated shoes, gloves or equipment.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a disease caused by Type A influenza viruses commonly found in bird populations.

Outbreaks of the deadly and highly virulent avian flu virus have been detected at two Sonoma County poultry operations near Petaluma, forcing the euthanasia of nearly a quarter of a million ducks and laying hens.

The economic loss at the Sunrise Farms chicken operation alone could be more than $3 million, according to fourth-generation farmer and Sunrise co-owner Michael Weber, who told The Press Democrat that poultry ranchers across the county are “nervous about what this means.”

Weber said the virus was “like wildfire,” and said he was trying to hold the line at his farm off Bodega Avenue.

“As soon as we went positive or suspected we were going positive, I was on the phone with everybody,” Weber said. “So we're a tight community.”

More than 68 million birds across the country have been infected during a two-year outbreak that began last year and has been spread largely by wild waterfowl during migration.

A detection also was reported in commercial flocks in San Benito County this week and in Fresno and Merced counties during the past five weeks.

Fifteen wild birds in Sonoma County tested positive for the virus in July 2022, as well, most recently in June, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It also has been detected this year in wild birds in Yolo, Solano, Sacramento, Monterey and San Diego counties and has appeared in 47 states since last year, including 26 in the past 30 days, USDA says.

Discovery of the disease in local domestic flocks is a threat to a historic industry that last year boasted more than 2.6 million laying hens, pullets and broilers, according to the most recent crop report.

The impact will have a ripple effect across Sonoma County’s economy and beyond. Consumers will likely see higher prices for eggs, chicken, duck and other poultry at the grocery store, and both the affected operations are key suppliers for many of the county’s marquee farm-to-table restaurants.

Sunrise is also a major supplier of organic fertilizer used in the wine and cannabis industries across California.

The first case was detected at Reichardt Duck Farm in the Two Rock area the day before Thanksgiving and the second was detected Monday at a Sunrise operation on Bodega Avenue, according to a notice posted Friday morning on the California State Department of Agriculture website.

The disease, H5N1, is transmitted through saliva droplets and feces, and often is carried by wild waterfowl and raptors, particularly during spring and fall migrations.

It is not easily transmitted to humans, and mild strains are fairly common in bird species. It can be spread across large geographic areas by migratory birds and can be transmitted by coming into contact with feces, contaminated water or feed, or soil.

The type detected in Sonoma County is known as High Pathogen Avian Influenza, which is highly infectious and usually deadly. Federal and state food-safety protocols require that an entire flock be destroyed if a single case is detected. The animals cannot be removed from the property, so they are typically composted while the site is quarantined for up to three months.

Reichardt’s entire stock of 170,000 has already been disposed of. His family duck breeding enterprise has been in operation since 1910, through six generations.

Weber told The Press Democrat he is in the process of obtaining federal and state permits to euthanize up to 80,000 chickens at his Bodega Avenue facility.

Both operations have been the subject of animal rights protests by the extreme group Direct Action Everywhere, or DxE. On Friday, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge sentenced the organization’s leader, Wayne Hsiung, of Berkeley, to 90 days in county jail for his involvement in DxE incursions on Reichardt and Sunrise properties in 2018 and 2019.

The organization is in the process of collecting signatures to place a measure severely limiting animal-based agriculture in Sonoma County on the November 2024 ballot.

Dayna Ghirardelli, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, said she had been told Reichardt’s farm had been infiltrated by protesters in recent weeks, well within the incubation period for the virus.

Speaking in court during a victim impact statement Thursday, Weber testified about the impact activists' demonstrations and incursions on farm properties have had on his business and others in the area.

"This isn't about improving welfare for animals. It's about eliminating them from our food system," he told The Press Democrat in an interview late Thursday, ahead of Friday's announcement by state and federal authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.