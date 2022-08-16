Delayed raises and renovations: Small businesses face new uncertainties

Construction crews in Montclair, N.J., are working overtime on a $150,000 expansion of Paper Plane Coffee Co. that will double the shop's size to accommodate booming demand and create a new tasting room and events space.

But if the economy sours, owner Jonathan Echeverry already has a Plan B. He'll pause hiring and trade down to cheaper varieties of coffee beans and local milk that's a little less creamy.

"It's one big question mark: We're growing so fast that we need bigger machines and a bigger manufacturing facility, but what are things going to look like a year from now?" he said. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried about a recession."

Two and a half years into the pandemic, small-business owners say they're just beginning to recover from the sudden blow that hobbled many of them during the early 2020 pandemic restrictions. Since then, owners have dealt with surging costs, labor shortages and large swings in consumer demand often influenced by area cases of the coronavirus.

Now they're being barraged by diverging economic messages that have many wondering what to do next. The U.S. economy shrank for a second quarter in a row, reviving fears that the country might be entering a recession. But an exceptionally strong jobs report this month wiped out many of those concerns while also making it harder and costlier for small-business owners, particularly in the hospitality industry, to find and keep workers.

At the same time, consumer demand for goods has slowed, and borrowing costs are going up, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in the hope of slowing the economy enough to curb decades-high inflation.

"It's been one hit after another for small businesses, and now we're in this unusual situation where we just don't know what's going on with the economy," said Paige Ouimet, a professor at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School. "There is so much that's up in the air, and uncertainty affects small businesses much more so than it does larger ones."

Small businesses — generally defined as those with fewer than 500 workers — are a critical part of the economy that employs about half of the country's private-sector workers. But they tend to have smaller financial cushions and fewer places to turn, especially compared with giants such as Walmart, when times get tough.

Running a business has always required a carefully calibrated balance of supply-and-demand forces, although Echeverry says managing his coffee company feels increasingly uncertain. The cost of coffee beans has doubled in the past year, and grab-and-go food items are increasingly out of stock. At the same time, regulars are beginning to pause weekly deliveries of premium coffee, saying it's a luxury that doesn't fit into their budgets anymore. People who used to come in four or five times a week for a latte are now coming in half as often.

"There are a number of unusual crosscurrents in the economy right now," said James Wilcox, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley's Haas School of Business. "For small businesses, that means they're going to have fewer customers than they used to — which, after all, is the Federal Reserve's intent," in trying to curb surging inflation.

In interviews, more than a dozen small-business owners outlined the steps they're taking to guard against a possible economic downturn. Some say they're putting off routine renovations or bringing on contract workers instead of hiring full-time employees. Others are stocking more lower-priced goods or canceling arrangements with retailers such as Target and QVC to sell directly to consumers in a way that will give them more control over production and profits. All of these pullbacks, when multiplied over thousands of small businesses, can work to further cool down the economy.

Many business owners say it's been difficult to predict when things might slow down, or by how much. Others are also still trying to make up for shortages of workers and supplies and say they're hesitant to cut back just yet, even if that means eating into profits.

Higher Ground Transportation Services, a company in Bowie, Md., that provides shuttle buses and vans for groups and events, has a packed schedule this summer. But owner Jan Peters says she's thinking twice before making long-term investments.

Peters is still struggling to build her business back to where it was before the pandemic, when she had to lay off all five workers and sell five of her 13 vehicles. She has since hired back four employees. But she's also gradually changing her approach: Instead of more full-time workers, she's bringing on part-time contractors — typically school-bus drivers who are free summers and weekends. And she's started looking for used vans rather than new ones to round out her fleet.