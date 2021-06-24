Delta variant is spreading in California as COVID-19 battle enters an uncertain phase

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is beginning to spread in California, offering a preview of how the battle of the pandemic is going to change as officials move to protect a shrinking minority who remain at risk because they have not been vaccinated.

The Delta variant may be twice as transmissible as the conventional strain. But California and the rest of the nation are far more protected against COVID-19 than ever before. California has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, and the U.S. has one of the highest per capita rates of inoculation in the world.

And vaccines available in the U.S. are believed to be effective against the Delta variant, as they have been for all known variants. But that still leaves tens of millions of unvaccinated people still potentially vulnerable.

“If you’re vaccinated, it’s nothing,” UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford said of the Delta variant. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re hosed.”

Officials don’t expect another deadly COVID-19 surge on the order of those that walloped the nation three times in the past 15 months. Rather, the risk is more that the Delta variant will take root in pockets of unimmunized communities that haven’t been previously been infected with the coronavirus.

This is the kind of future experts expect: one in which most of the population, who are vaccinated, are well protected against the world’s worst pandemic in the last century, while risks remain for those who aren’t vaccinated.

Now, “nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “because nearly every death — especially among adults — due to COVID-19 is, at this point, entirely preventable.”

California is particularly well placed to deal with the Delta variant, with 73% of the state’s adults having received at least one dose of vaccine — even better than the respectable national rate of 66% — and because many other Californians have survived COVID-19 from past surges.

“We will never see the surges that were overwhelming our hospital system,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “There just is not enough people susceptible at this time to create those magnitudes of surge.”

Nationwide, the average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily has fallen to about 11,000 — one of the lowest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic and a 96% decline from the peak of more than 252,000 cases a day reported in early January. At the peak, about 3,500 Americans were dying a day from COVID-19, and now, fewer than 300 Americans are dying a day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said he didn’t think national daily death counts would approach anywhere near past peaks.

“I don’t think ... that you’re going to see things like 1,000 deaths a day. I think that is a bit much. But there is a danger — a real danger — that if there is a persistence of a recalcitrance to getting vaccinated, that you could see localized surges,” Fauci said. “All of that is totally and completely avoidable by getting vaccinated.”

Experts don’t expect a return to stay-at-home orders that shut down broad swaths of the economy due to the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, which was first identified in India.

“No. Absolutely not. No, no, no, no,” said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla. “We’re not going back. The really good, highly potent and safe vaccines have put us in a position that’s solid.”

That optimism is particularly welcome in California, which just last week finally reopened its economy following more than a year of coronavirus-motivated limitations and closures.

During the height of last winter’s surge, about 550 Californians died daily from COVID-19. Now, California is reporting about 20 deaths a day from COVID-19.

But just as important as how many new cases are being reported is what kinds of variants are being spread through these additional infections. The Delta variant is showing up worryingly often, setting off alarm bells at both the state and federal levels.

“The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Fauci said.

Nationwide, between May 9 and May 22, the Delta variant comprised less than 3% of genomically sequenced coronavirus samples. But between June 6 to June 19, that proportion rose to more than 20%.