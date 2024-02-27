Demand for these health care jobs is increasing most in California

Scrubs could become an essential part of the wardrobe for millions more Americans as health care jobs grow across the country.

The aging U.S. population is rapidly increasing demand for many jobs in the health sector, which has become the fastest-growing part of the national economy. Although many medical jobs require advanced degrees—physicians, nurses, surgeons, etc.—the role growing fastest across most states is generally accessible to anyone with a high school diploma.

The job? Home health and personal care aides. The U.S. expects to add close to a million jobs in this profession over the next decade. These aides monitor and assist people with disabilities and chronic illnesses, including hospice. They often work in individuals' homes or in group homes and day services programs. After COVID-19 devastated nursing homes, surveys have found fewer Americans are willing to live in them as they age. As a result, even more families may discover ways to use full-time or part-time in-home aides for end-of-life care.

An analysis including more than 70 other health care jobs projected all but three states to add home health and personal care aides in the highest numbers. In just three states—Colorado, Florida, and South Dakota—did registered nurse job growth outpace home health.

As a percentage of current jobs, roles seeing the most growth are slightly more varied. Most commonly, nurse practitioner jobs are growing the most among 40 of the 50 states and Washington D.C. In Arizona, for instance, the volume of nurse practitioner jobs is expected to grow 100.8% over the decade—in other words, jobs will double. Massage therapist jobs are increasing fastest in six states, with the most significant change in New York at 75% growth. These statistics provide insight into how jobs are changing relative to their current employment. However, they don't shine as much light on which careers will offer the most job opportunities to future Americans.

To provide that insight to potential future health care workers across America, Medical Technology Schools identified the health care positions expected to add the most jobs in California from 2020 to 2030, as part of its broader national analysis. Occupations are ranked by the number of jobs to be added in that time frame, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data compiled by Projections Central. Initial ties were broken by the percent growth in jobs, though some ties may remain.

#25. Occupational therapy assistants

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 1,300

- Percent growth in jobs: 43.3% (#3)



#24. Healthcare support workers, all other

DGLimages // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 1,400

- Percent growth in jobs: 11.3% (#33)



#23. Diagnostic medical sonographers

SofikoS // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 1,600

- Percent growth in jobs: 20.8% (#15)



#22. Occupational therapists

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 1,900

- Percent growth in jobs: 16.5% (#23)



#21. Radiologic technologists

lenetstan // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 2,000

- Percent growth in jobs: 11.0% (#34)



#20. Pharmacists

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 2,200

- Percent growth in jobs: 6.7% (#44)



#19. Physical therapist assistants

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 2,400

- Percent growth in jobs: 36.9% (#4)



#18. Dentists, general

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 2,700

- Percent growth in jobs: 17.1% (#21)



#17. Phlebotomists

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 2,900

- Percent growth in jobs: 23.6% (#11)



#16. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 3,700

- Percent growth in jobs: 14.6% (#27)



#15. Respiratory therapists

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 4,100

- Percent growth in jobs: 24.7% (#10)



#14. Speech-language pathologists

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 4,200

- Percent growth in jobs: 28.0% (#8)



#13. Physical therapists

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 4,700

- Percent growth in jobs: 19.3% (#18)



#12. Dental hygienists

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 4,900

- Percent growth in jobs: 21.8% (#12)



#11. Physician assistants

Stokkete // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 4,900

- Percent growth in jobs: 35.0% (#6)



#10. Pharmacy technicians

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 5,500

- Percent growth in jobs: 14.7% (#26)



#9. Massage therapists

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 7,600

- Percent growth in jobs: 56.3% (#1)



#8. Dental assistants

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 9,100

- Percent growth in jobs: 21.1% (#14)



#7. Nurse practitioners

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 9,600

- Percent growth in jobs: 55.5% (#2)



#6. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 11,100

- Percent growth in jobs: 15.3% (#25)



#5. Nursing assistants

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 12,700

- Percent growth in jobs: 13.1% (#29)



#4. Medical and health services managers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 18,300

- Percent growth in jobs: 35.5% (#5)



#3. Medical assistants

Milkovasa // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 19,000

- Percent growth in jobs: 20.0% (#16)



#2. Registered nurses

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 35,000

- Percent growth in jobs: 10.8% (#36)



#1. Home health and personal care aides

Canva

- Projected jobs added, 2020-2030: 219,800

- Percent growth in jobs: 28.7% (#7)



This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.

This story originally appeared on Medical Technology Schools and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.