Department of Labor obtains injunction against Subway franchise in Sonoma County amid investigation

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced it has obtained a preliminary federal court injunction that forbids the operator of 14 Bay Area Subway sandwich shops — including six in Sonoma County — from violating child labor laws, threatening and retaliating against workers, and obstructing a federal investigation.

The Labor Department’s actions against John Michael Meza and his corporations, Crave Brands LLC and MZS Enterprises LLC, follows a Press Democrat investigation, published in March, into allegations of wage theft and unsafe working conditions at the local restaurants.

“Our investigators learned this Subway franchisee directed young teenagers to operate ovens, toasters, cardboard balers and other equipment, all of which are considered dangerous jobs,” Assistant District Director Alberto Raymond of the department’s Wage and Hour Division said in a press release.

“The court has ordered the employer to stop jeopardizing the safety and well-being of minor-aged workers, to pay workers as the law requires and to ensure that workers can participate in our investigation without fear.”

Raymond’s division cited Meza for numerous violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act related to the payment of wages, child labor, record keeping, retaliation against employees and obstruction of a federal investigation.

The press release cited $265,294 in unpaid wages.

The Press Democrat’s initial reporting detailed allegations by local teenagers that Meza and his companies failed to pay employees on time, bounced checks, illegally took tips, denied bathroom breaks and forced workers as young as 15 to operate the store alone, or in pairs, at three shops in Petaluma, and one each in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Cotati.

The Department of Labor’s announcement confirmed all of those accusations.

The Wage and Hour Division also alleges that Meza interfered with its investigation by coercing employees not to cooperate with investigators and threatening children who raised concerns or tried to exercise their legal rights.

During their review, federal investigators determined several Subway workers had suffered burns and other injuries.

The injunction also names John Meza’s wife, Jessica Leyva Meza, and associate Hamza Ayesh, who acted as the primary business contact for employees. The teenagers interviewed by The Press Democrat knew him as Mike Ayesh.

Their other Subway franchises, according to the Labor Department, are in Napa (they have three there), Vallejo, San Pablo, Concord, Antioch and Clayton.

The court ordered the defendants to stop issuing checks from accounts with insufficient funds or from non-payroll accounts. They are required to provide the Labor Department with an accounting of all bounced checks from Aug. 1, 2019, to May 19, 2023, to allow the division to calculate funds owed to affected employees — including fees incurred for bounced checks.

“The preliminary injunction we obtained is one tool we will use to prevent further exploitation and intimidation of young, vulnerable workers,” Marc Pilotin, Regional Solicitor of Labor in San Francisco, said in the press release. “The department will take expeditious legal action when workers’ safety is threatened and when their employers intimidate them or otherwise attempt to obstruct an investigation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.