2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Dominic Rosales grew up in Healdsburg in a family that has roots in both fieldwork and manufacturing. He decided at an early age that he wanted to stay in Sonoma County and raise a family.

“I found the greatest enjoyment working for the County in the Office of the Public Administrator, Public Guardian and Public Conservator where I worked with vulnerable and underserved community members, including the mentally ill and dependent adults with dementia,” he said.

Rosales wanted to represent and be an advocate for the community in a different capacity by becoming a lawyer. Today, as an attorney at Dependency Legal Services, he represents indigent parents navigating the juvenile dependency process.

“Many of these individuals are unhoused, have substance abuse disorders and sometimes mental illness. The greatest feeling I get is when I am able to reunite a parent with their child and both become better for having gone through the process,” Rosales said.

“I also collaborate with government policymakers in Sonoma, Marin and Napa Counties to develop new legislation focused on juvenile dependency issues,” he said.

From a business perspective, he said the greatest thing about being under 40 is that he should have many more years to continue making a community impact. The worst thing about being under 40 is that there are many older individuals that have an impression that he is too young to be a leader.

His goals for 2024 are to expand the ongoing pipeline between the local bar association and the educational community to help others find their passions, to better refine his role in current community projects and to also be a mentor to other emerging leaders.

Rosales is actively involved with the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce and is co-chair of the education committee of the Sonoma County Bar Association. In addition, he serves on the Magnolia Project Advisory Board, a nonprofit providing apprenticeship pathways and career exploration for local high school students.

His greatest professional accomplishment was joining Leadership Santa Rosa as part of Class 39 where he met other professionals making lifelong friends and connections. His challenge is determining where his knowledge and skill set is best applied.

“I wonder if there is more that I could be doing to aid my community,” Rosales said.