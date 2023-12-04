Downtown BofA, reopened after COVID, is slated to close again

Bank of America, which manages 55 locations in the North Bay, has targeted three in the region for closure as it continues to whittle down its branch offices for a variety of reasons.

One of those is the prominent downtown Petaluma branch at 200 Kentucky St., which was closed for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened approximately a year ago, according to a bank employee there.

Now the lease at that location will not be renewed when it expires in August 2024, a bank spokesperson said.

“This center was closed from the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 through December of 2022, with very little disruption to the customers and community,” Bank of America spokesperson Colleen Haggerty told the Business Journal. “But while we reopened it 11 months ago, we have not seen the return customer traffic there.”

The bank’s other Petaluma branch, at 181 N. McDowell Blvd., is located a mile from the Kentucky Street location and will remain open, she said.

Of 20 locations closed or due to close across the Bay Area, branches in Petaluma, St. Helena and Fairfield are on the list. The latter is an ATM.

The Sonoma County closure represents part of Bank of America’s Bay Area consolidation efforts over the last three years. In Santa Rosa, the bank closed its downtown branch in 2021, but has kept open two other locations in the Coddingtown Center and at Montgomery Village.

In Napa County, the St. Helena financial center at 1001 Adams St. was engulfed in a fire in April 2020. That branch was not rebuilt.

Also on the list is an ATM at 1350 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield, a Solano County city where there are two other Bank of America locations.

“There will be no impact to employees as they will be able to transfer to roles at one of our many other financial centers in the North Bay, where we currently have 27 full-service branches,” Haggerty said.

No other Bank of America closures are planned in the North Bay counties, she said.

“Today, people use digital banking more than ever for their everyday financial needs and come into financial centers for more complex transactions or discussions about their finances,” she explained.

“So, we have been adjusting our retail network, where centers are located in close proximity to one another, or where client traffic has diminished significantly. These closures represent a small percentage of our local bank presence.”

As initially reported in the San Francisco Business Times through Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reports, other Bay Area cities with locations shut down or due to close include Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward, Menlo Park, Walnut Creek, San Jose, Moraga, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara, Pinole, Fremont, San Leandro, Pleasanton and Daly City.

Bank of America operates 4,600 banking centers and almost 16,000 ATMs in the United States, among 40 countries.

Argus-Courier staff contributed to this report.