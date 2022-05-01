Downtown Guerneville on tap for $8.8 million in infrastructure upgrades

Downtown Guerneville will soon undergo street and infrastructure improvements that the western Sonoma County community hasn’t seen in decades.

The joint effort by Caltrans and Sonoma County focuses on the Highway 116 corridor between Brookside Lane and Old River Road.

Improvements have been discussed during community meetings for four years and plans were again presented during a town hall meeting last week.

“It’s going to represent a significant upgrade to the downtown core of this community,” Democratic state Sen. Mike McGuire, whose district includes the North Bay area, said during the April 27 meeting.

Improvements are expected to begin this summer when Sonoma County paves 1.4 miles of streets off or near Highway 116, including: First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Church and Mill streets and Brookside.

Paving will cost $1.6 million and be paid using funds from Sonoma County’s Pavement Preservation Program.

During a stroll through downtown Friday, Guerneville resident John Mitchell said the existing wear and tear on the streets is the result of heavy traffic in a community that’s a tourist destination.

“But those are streets used by locals, too,” the 70-year-old said. “It’s good streets are being fixed. Not just to attract visitors, but to improve our quality of life.”

Work is expected to continue into late-summer or early fall 2023.

Caltrans will upgrade Highway 116’s sidewalks, driveways, curb ramps and traffic and crossing signals to make them pedestrian friendly and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fife Creek Bridge to the east also will undergo similar improvements.

Overall, this project will cost $8.8 million from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, according to Caltrans.

Additional landscaping and lighting improvements are pending further budget discussions.

During the April 27 meeting, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes Guerneville, said the community’s existing lighting is so old that finding replacement parts can be difficult.

Much of the improvements are based on feedback from residents and business owners, she said, adding that projects can be considered a grassroots effort.

Scott Heemstra, manager at King’s Sport & Tackle on Highway 116, said he agrees that infrastructural improvements are needed given the shortage of traffic signals and given the large number of vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

“It’s definitely necessary. There are a lot of people who go through this town,” he said.

Heemstra added that people tend to trip off of sidewalks that are several inches above street level. Insufficient lighting makes conditions even more dangerous.

“Coming through this town at night is scary,” he said.

