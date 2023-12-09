Drug treatment provider and Sonoma County Health Services department moving past differences in contract talks

A standoff between Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services and the nonprofit it contracts with to provide outpatient drug and alcohol treatment for low-income residents appears to have eased as the two parties reportedly came closer to agreeing what the department would pay Center Point DAAC for its services.

“I feel like the conversations were really positive and that we are absolutely moving in the right direction,” said Michael O’Brien, Center Point DAAC’s vice president.

At Health Services, where officials met with O’Brien and other DAAC representatives on Wednesday, Director Tina Rivera, who did not attend the meeting, said: “Although there are some additional things we are working out, things are going in a good direction. Staff are continuing to meet with the provider to ensure accurate data.”

Two weeks ago, O’Brien told Rivera and county supervisors that DAAC, as the nonprofit is commonly known, was freezing admissions to its programs and preparing to shut them down because of how far apart it and the county were on the county’s bill for services.

Had that happened, it would have eliminated 200 treatment slots in Sonoma County for adolescents, adults including women who are pregnant or have recently given birth, and people sent by the courts to treatment.

The Nov. 22 DAAC ultimatum came after the county on Nov. 17 said the maximum it would pay in the 2023-24 fiscal year on one of its contracts was $338,583. The nonprofit, on assurances from the county that it would cover the costs of the services, had already delivered, $745,810 in services since July, according to O’Brien.

The confrontation came soon after multiple service providers with whom the health department contracts for homelessness and substance abuse treatment services raised concerns about delayed payments and other contract issues. The department has since begun to issue payments, allaying for now some of those provider concerns.

Speaking after the one-hour meeting with health services officials, O’Brien said DAAC understands the county has financial limits and that the amount it will be able to pay DAAC is “less than what would be ideal” this fiscal year.

"But DAAC is willing to work with the county and make those dollars stretch as far as we possibly can. So we're not expecting a windfall financially. And we expect we're going to have to make some dollars stretch pretty far,“ he said.

The county paid DAAC a total of about $2 million for its services last year. O’Brien said Wednesday that once the three separate DAAC contracts are finalized, the amount will likely be roughly the same this fiscal year.

O’Brien said he didn’t know how or whether DAAC’s ultimatum — made after a discussion of board members and senior managers — had impacted the negotiations.

“It was unfortunate,” he said. “We didn't know for sure if the county was going to cap everything at $338,000, and if they did, that would have meant a shutdown of services. So we could only go based on the information we had at the time.”

Rivera said, “We were already in good faith negotiations with DAAC. And these negotiations are ongoing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay