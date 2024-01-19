Dungeness crab season gets underway amid hope for relief in commercial fishing fleet

On Sunday, veteran fisherman Chris Lawson learned he had lost his eldest granddaughter in a terrible crash on the Bay Bridge.

The next day, he was out on his commercial fishing vessel, Seaward, setting traps on the ocean floor in preparation for the delayed start of the Dungeness crab season Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Moving on is part of the grieving process, said Lawson, a third-generation commercial fisherman.

But this year, it also was a necessity.

Scarce fishing opportunities over the past year have pushed many in the commercial fishing industry to the brink, so the chance to finally harvest crab — even in the middle of the night — was not to be missed. Lawson’s girlfriend’s son, whom he calls his “stepson,” launched as well, setting pots from a second boat.

“We feel terrible,” Lawson said. “But also, we’ve been so long without a paycheck, and my crew needs money. There’s nothing else to do.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/utfhF9K9G90">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Dungeness crab and king salmon have long sustained Northern California fishing ports. They provide culinary rewards to tourists and satisfy gourmets around the region and the world. Each has been a staple, if sometimes elusive, resource for the commercial fishing industry.

But decades of declining salmon stocks and restricted crab seasons over most of the past nine years have added growing uncertainty and hardship to an already grueling profession practiced on the waves, in the elements, sometimes for days without real rest.

After last year’s shortened Dungeness crab season and the total closure of the salmon fishery last summer, commercial crabbers had to wait two months to start the 2023-24 season under recently adopted management rules designed to reduce the risk marine animal entanglements. Officially, the season opens Nov. 15.

Some commercial skippers have gone without fishing since the crab season closed in mid-April, long before the season’s traditional June 30 close.

But even as they begin landing crab again this week, they have missed out on the lucrative holiday season, when the bulk of live domestic crab have typically been consumed.

Moreover, they are working with a 50% gear restriction designed to reduce the number of vertical lines in the ocean after several recent entanglements in lost or abandoned derelict gear. The Department of Fish and Wildlife originally proposed a 70% cut, though the fleet persuaded officials that 50% was necessary to make crabbing cost-effective.

That means commercial boats can fish with only half the traps for which they are permitted — a burden particularly in these early days of the season, when the crab are most abundant and the rewards of pent-up demand drive repeated trips between shore and the crabbing pots over many hours and days.

“A lot of guys had no income throughout the salmon season,” said Joseph Hernandez, 34, new owner of Acme, a more-than-century-old vessel. “A lot of guys haven’t had a landing or a check in almost an entire year.”

So rather than wait to negotiate an agreeable price with seafood buyers on shore, as is typical, the fleet left dock Wednesday hoping they would be met with satisfaction when they returned with their catch.

Many also were planning to go hard until predicted high winds and large swells arrived later in the week.

Dick Ogg, captain of the Karen Jeanne and president of the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Marketing Association, left Bodega Harbor around noon Wednesday, checked his traps by daylight to ensure there were no tangles, then fished all night before bringing his catch ashore late Thursday morning. But he said by text message hadn’t even waited to find out what price it would catch.

“We cannot stop,” he wrote. “Bad weather is due tomorrow. One more all-nighter.”

Some are worried that after so long without reliable work, there will be some who might continue even if the weather is less than good.

“Guys are hungry, and the guys are going to stay out as long as they can,” said Eureka fisherman Jake McMaster, 33, captain of The Banjo, who launched from Bodega Bay this year.

Curtailed crab seasons are increasingly normal and necessary to balance the risk to endangered humpback and blue whales, as well as Leatherback sea turtles, which travel thousands of mile to forage off California’s shore. (Animal welfare organizations have advocated adoption of “ropeless,” pop-up gear, which minimizes vertical lines in the ocean until traps on the ocean floor are ready to be pulled. Pop-up traps would allow for crabbing even when whales were in the vicinity but most crabbers view them as costly and unreliable.)