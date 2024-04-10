2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

“I’m passionate about building technology that helps people feel more connected, supported and motivated,” said Emily Harburg. “That’s why as CEO and co-founder of PairUp, I’m focused on growing the company into a thriving ‘software as a service’ business. As an early-stage startup company, we’re all hands-on deck. Each day often brings a unique set of needs.”

Harburg’s background spans industry, startups and academia. She has worked in industry at Disney Imagineering, Facebook (Meta), and EF Education First and co-founded Brave Initiatives dedicated to helping women learn how to code and now supports similar training for those incarcerated across the U.S. in partnership with Brave Behind Bars and in refugee camps around the world working with Dust Astronauts.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in social anthropology and psychology from Harvard College and earned a doctoral degree in technology and social behavior from Northwestern University.

“My research has been shared in global conferences, academic journals, case studies and news publications, including the Harvard Business Review, TEDx and CNN. In my free time I enjoy hiking, skiing, organizing community dinners, playing volleyball and recently started learning how to DJ.”

Harburg said the best thing about being under 40 is having so much energy to contribute right now — the worst part in not getting senior discounts. She honestly feels that wisdom comes through lived experiences.

“Age builds credibility when trying to make changes with strategic investors or advance business with executives. I still have a lot to learn. Each day requires realistic optimism and the necessity not to stop or give up, even when you are tired.”

She believes she is living her greatest challenge — building, fundraising and growing her own company.

“We have big plans for what is in store for PairUp in 2024 and are in the midst of some exciting product enhancements that will unlock new ways for knowledge to be shared more seamlessly across organizations. We are continuing to work on supporting our current customers and scaling our sales outreach to service more organizations.”

Best advice: “The only time your business stops is when you stop. Zach Kushel with Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures shared this advice. It is a great reminder that this business is hard and long, but resilience matters most.”