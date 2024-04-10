2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

“I manage our team’s field and laboratory analyses and support the creation of scientific protocols to monitor ecosystem health of soil and plants on farms and ranches. We communicate findings to land stewards, technicians and in peer reviewed academic journals,” said Erika Foster, senior soils scientist with Point Blue Conservation Science.

“This data is used to perform outreach for conservation approaches to boost understanding of the entire world beneath our feet and improve soil health. I also organized a team to conduct soil sampling in vineyards to assess soil health using traditional and new rapid scanning methods.”

Foster grew up playing in the rain-soaked forests of the Pacific Northwest. After moving to Portland she developed enthusiasm for the outdoors and wanted to work as an adventure guide.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management from the University of Montana Honors College, and a Doctoral Degree in Ecology from Colorado State University in soil and crop sciences.

Foster’s goal this year is to use a mathematical ecosystem model to predict the climate impacts on grazing land conservation practices across multiple sites in California under different climate scenarios. She believes this approach will help to select future sites where we can have the greatest impact on climate change mitigation.

Foster’s greatest professional accomplishment stems from the ripple effect of mentoring over 30 scientists in the field and lab, and teaching hundreds of students about foundational ecology and soil science via experimental learning. She also forges collaborations and partnerships among land trusts, government agencies and nonprofits to promote conservation goals.

She learned many things from mentors and personal field experiences in the U.S., India, Peru, Guadalupe and from Terra. Do — an organization building the world’s largest platform for climate action and education.

“On one Montana field course I learned from a rancher about soil amendments used to increase soil water content and nutrients, and how to mitigate climate change and build habitat,” she said.

“The worst thing about being under 40 in the conservation field is the uncertainty about the impact of climate and other global changes.”