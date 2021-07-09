Excessive heat advisory issued for North Bay valleys

The National Weather Service has expanded an excessive heat advisory issued earlier in the week to include the North Bay valleys.

The advisory, which went into effect at 12 p.m. Friday and lasts through Sunday at 11 p.m., is in addition to an excessive heat warning issued Thursday for parts of the Bay Area, including the North Bay.

The North Bay valleys can expect temperatures in the mid-90s topping off at 105 degrees in the hottest areas like Cloverdale on Friday, said weather service meteorologist Brian Garcia.

The state grid operator issued a Flex Alert on Thursday, asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The alert was issued due to excessive heat forecast and “to help ease the strain during crucial evening hours” when solar energy won’t be available, a press release by PG&E said.

Among PG&E’s suggestion for customers to cut down their electricity were pre-cooling their homes in the morning, using fans to circulate air during the day, setting their thermostat at 78 degrees or higher and closing their shades.

It will cool down Monday into Tuesday as the heat retreats inland, forecasters predict.

“It’s still going to be hot, just not as hot as north county,” Garcia said.

Vulnerable people such as the elderly and heat-sensitive individuals will be at a higher health risk, forecasters warned.

The increased heat does mean increased fire concerns, especially in the dry grass fields, Garcia said. However, “this is not an event like we get in October with the dry winds.”

Wind will be heat-driven during hottest parts of the day, but they are not a huge concern for forecasters or firefighters.

The average temperature for this time of year would typically be in the mid-80s for the Santa Rosa area, Garcia said. On Thursday, Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport recorded 94 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal.

Garcia said the above average temperatures are a result from a desert Southwest high pressure system shifting over to California.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.